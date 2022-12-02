Catrin Finch and Bach's Goldbergs
On The Bach Hour, one of the composer's crowning masterpieces is channeled through the intimate resonance of the harp, and Nikolaus Harnoncourt conducts the Cantata No. 61, for Advent.
On the program:
Nun Komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 659 (arr. Busoni) - Nikolai Demidenko, piano
Cantata BWV 61 Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland [I] (translation) - Christine Schäfer, soprano; Werner Güra, tenor; Gerald Finley; bass; Arnold Schoenberg Choir & Concentus Musicus Wien, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor
Goldberg Variations, BWV 988 (excerpts; trans. Catrin Finch) - Catrin Finch, harp