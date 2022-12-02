© 2022
The Bach Hour

Catrin Finch and Bach's Goldbergs

Published December 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST
Catrin Finch standing at the side of her harp
Jennie Caldwell
/
Catrin Finch

On The Bach Hour, one of the composer's crowning masterpieces is channeled through the intimate resonance of the harp, and Nikolaus Harnoncourt conducts the Cantata No. 61, for Advent.

On the program:

Nun Komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 659 (arr. Busoni) - Nikolai Demidenko, piano

Cantata BWV 61 Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland [I] (translation) - Christine Schäfer, soprano;  Werner Güra, tenor;  Gerald Finley;  bass;  Arnold Schoenberg Choir & Concentus Musicus Wien, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor

Goldberg Variations, BWV 988 (excerpts;  trans. Catrin Finch) - Catrin Finch, harp

 

Tags
The Bach Hour Nikolai DemidenkoConcentus Musicus WienNikolaus HarnoncourtCatrin FinchJohann Sebastian Bach