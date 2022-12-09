The Joy of the Season in Bach's "Magnificat"

On the program:

Prelude and Fugue in B-flat, BWV 890, from Book II of The Well-Tempered Clavier - András Schiff, piano

Meine Seele erhebt den Herren (tonus peregrinus, setting by Martin Luther) - Jacob Lawrence, treble

Fuga sopra il Magnificat, BWV 733 - Douglas Lawrence, organ (Rieger organ, The Scots' Church, Melbourne, Australia)

Magnificat in E-flat, BWV 243a (translation) - Carolyn Sampson, soprano; Ingeborg Danz, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Sebastien Noack, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent, Philippe Herreweghe, conductor