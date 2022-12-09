© 2022
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Bach Hour

The Joy of the Season in Bach's "Magnificat"

Published December 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST
The Visitation of Mary, from which the text of Magnificat is derived, expressed in stained glass from 15th century Germany
Anonymous
/
Metropolitan Museum of Art
The Visitation of Mary, from which the text of Magnificat is derived, expressed in stained glass from 15th century Germany

On The Bach Hour, Philippe Herreweghe leads one of the composer's most exhilarating works, including its original music for the Christmas season.

On the program:

Prelude and Fugue in B-flat, BWV 890, from Book II of The Well-Tempered Clavier - András Schiff, piano

Meine Seele erhebt den Herren (tonus peregrinus, setting by Martin Luther) - Jacob Lawrence, treble

Fuga sopra il Magnificat, BWV 733 - Douglas Lawrence, organ (Rieger organ, The Scots' Church, Melbourne, Australia)

Magnificat in E-flat, BWV 243a (translation) - Carolyn Sampson, soprano; Ingeborg Danz, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Sebastien Noack, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent, Philippe Herreweghe, conductor

Tags
The Bach Hour Johann Sebastian BachPhilippe HerrewegheAndras SchiffDouglas LawrenceMagnificat