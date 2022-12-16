© 2022
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Bach Hour

Bach's Advent Masterpiece, on a Legendary Pipe Organ

Published December 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST
Hildebrandt pipe organ at St. Wenceslas Church, Naumburg, Germany
Thomas Hummel
/
Wikimedia Commons
Hildebrandt organ at St. Wenceslas Church, Naumburg, German

On The Bach Hour, Gerhard Weinberger performs the composer's Canonic Variations on "Vom Himmel hoch" on an instrument Bach himself tested when it was new.

On the program:

Sleepers Wake!, from Cantata BWV 140 - Empire Brass;  Douglas Major, organ (National Cathedral)

Cantata BWV 132 Bereitet die Wege, bereitet die Bahn! (translation) - Brigitte Geller, soprano;  Michael Chance, countertenor;  Jan Kobow, tenor;  Dietrich Henschel, bass;  Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Canonic Variations on Vom Himmel hoch da komm' ich her, BWV 769a - Gerhard Weinberger, organ (Zacharias Hildebrandt Organ at St. Wenceslas [St Wenzel] Church, Naumburg, Germany)

Concerto in C minor for Violin and Oboe after BWV 1060 - Jeanne Lamon, violin and director;  John Abberger, oboe;  Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra

cropped photo of the Hildebrandt organ at St. Wenceslas used with permission

Tags
The Bach Hour Empire BrassJohn Eliot GardinerGerhard WeinbergerTafelmusik Baroque OrchestraJohann Sebastian Bach