Bach's Advent Masterpiece, on a Legendary Pipe Organ

On the program:

Sleepers Wake!, from Cantata BWV 140 - Empire Brass; Douglas Major, organ (National Cathedral)

Cantata BWV 132 Bereitet die Wege, bereitet die Bahn! (translation) - Brigitte Geller, soprano; Michael Chance, countertenor; Jan Kobow, tenor; Dietrich Henschel, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Canonic Variations on Vom Himmel hoch da komm' ich her, BWV 769a - Gerhard Weinberger, organ (Zacharias Hildebrandt Organ at St. Wenceslas [St Wenzel] Church, Naumburg, Germany)

Concerto in C minor for Violin and Oboe after BWV 1060 - Jeanne Lamon, violin and director; John Abberger, oboe; Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra

cropped photo of the Hildebrandt organ at St. Wenceslas used with permission

