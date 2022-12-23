The Spirit of the Season, in Bach's Musical Etching
On The Bach Hour, Philippe Herreweghe conducts the composer's Cantata No. 63, "Christians, etch this day in metal and marble," written for Christmas Day.
On the program:
English Suite No. 4 in F, BWV 809 - Angela Hewitt, piano
Cantata BWV 63 Christen, ätzet diesen Tag (translation) - Carolyn Sampson, soprano; Ingeborg Danz, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor,; Sebastien Noack, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent, Philippe Herreweghe, conductor
Chorale preludes: Der Tag, der ist so freudenreich, BWV 605, and Vom Himmel kam der Engel Schar, BWV 607 - Simon Preston, organ (Klosterkirke, Soro)