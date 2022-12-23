© 2022
The Spirit of the Season, in Bach's Musical Etching

Published December 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST
On The Bach Hour, Philippe Herreweghe conducts the composer's Cantata No. 63, "Christians, etch this day in metal and marble," written for Christmas Day.

On the program:

English Suite No. 4 in F, BWV 809 - Angela Hewitt, piano

Cantata BWV 63 Christen, ätzet diesen Tag (translation) - Carolyn Sampson, soprano;  Ingeborg Danz, alto;  Mark Padmore, tenor,;  Sebastien Noack, bass;  Collegium Vocale Gent, Philippe Herreweghe, conductor

Chorale preludes: Der Tag, der ist so freudenreich, BWV 605, and Vom Himmel kam der Engel Schar, BWV 607 - Simon Preston, organ (Klosterkirke, Soro)

