The Bach Hour

Il Gardellino and Bach's Story of Lost and Found

Published January 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST
Oboist Marcel Ponseele and Il Gardellino performing
Kurt Van der Elst
/
Oboist Marcel Ponseele and Il Gardellino

On The Bach Hour, Marcel Ponseele leads the Belgian ensemble Il Gardellino in Bach's Cantata 154, an expression of the desperation of separation and the joy of reunion.

On the program:

Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele, BWV 654 (trans. Max Reger) - Markus Becker, piano

Cantata BWV 154 Mein liebster Jesus ist verloren (translation) - Caroline Weynants, soprano; Patrick van Goethem, countertenor; Il Gardellino, Marcel Ponseele, director

Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring, from Cantata BWV 147 (arr. Empire Brass) - Empire Brass; Douglas Major, organ (National Cathedral, Washington, D.C.)

Oboe Concerto in F, BWV 1053 - Il Gardellino, Marcel Ponseele, oboe and director

Sinfonia in D, BWV 1045 - Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor
 

