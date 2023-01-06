Il Gardellino and Bach's Story of Lost and Found
On The Bach Hour, Marcel Ponseele leads the Belgian ensemble Il Gardellino in Bach's Cantata 154, an expression of the desperation of separation and the joy of reunion.
On the program:
Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele, BWV 654 (trans. Max Reger) - Markus Becker, piano
Cantata BWV 154 Mein liebster Jesus ist verloren (translation) - Caroline Weynants, soprano; Patrick van Goethem, countertenor; Il Gardellino, Marcel Ponseele, director
Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring, from Cantata BWV 147 (arr. Empire Brass) - Empire Brass; Douglas Major, organ (National Cathedral, Washington, D.C.)
Oboe Concerto in F, BWV 1053 - Il Gardellino, Marcel Ponseele, oboe and director
Sinfonia in D, BWV 1045 - Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor