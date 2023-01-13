Alessio Bax and Godowsky's Vision of Bach
On The Bach Hour, the Italian-born, U.S.-based pianist performs rich, deeply textured arrangements of works Bach originally wrote for single string instruments, created a century ago by the legendary Leopold Godowsky.
On the program:
Bourree from Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 (arr. Leopold Godowsky) - Alessio Bax, piano
Cantata, BWV 3 Ach Gott, wie manches Herzeleid (translation) - Joanne Lunn, soprano; Richard Wyn Roberts, alto; Julian Podger, tenor; Gerald Finley, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor
Violin Sonata No. 1 in G minor, BWV 1001 (arr. Leopold Godowsky) - Alessio Bax, piano
Lobet den Herrn, alle Heiden, BWV 230 (translation) - Monteverdi Choir, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor