© 2023
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Bach Hour

Alessio Bax and Godowsky's Vision of Bach

Published January 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST
Pianist Alessio Bax, sitting at the piano, on stage, with lights in the background
Marco Borggreve
/
Pianist Alessio Bax

On The Bach Hour, the Italian-born, U.S.-based pianist performs rich, deeply textured arrangements of works Bach originally wrote for single string instruments, created a century ago by the legendary Leopold Godowsky.

On the program:

Bourree from Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 (arr. Leopold Godowsky) - Alessio Bax, piano

Cantata, BWV 3 Ach Gott, wie manches Herzeleid (translation) - Joanne Lunn, soprano; Richard Wyn Roberts, alto; Julian Podger, tenor; Gerald Finley, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Violin Sonata No. 1 in G minor, BWV 1001 (arr. Leopold Godowsky) - Alessio Bax, piano

Lobet den Herrn, alle Heiden, BWV 230 (translation) - Monteverdi Choir, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Tags
The Bach Hour Alessio BaxMonteverdi Choir and English Baroque SoloistsJohn Eliot GardinerJohann Sebastian BachLeopold Godowsky