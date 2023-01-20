© 2023
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Bach Hour

Salonen Conducts Schoenberg's Vision of Bach

Published January 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST
Esa-Pekka Salonen
Minna Hatinen
/
Finnish National Opera
Esa-Pekka Salonen

On The Bach Hour, the Finnish conductor leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic in Arnold Schoenberg's lush orchestration of the "St. Anne" Prelude and Fugue, and Masaaki Suzuki conducts the Cantata 73.

On the program:

Fugue in G minor, BWV 578 "Little" (arr. Stokowski) - Los Angeles Philharmonic, Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 - Phoebe Carrai, cello

Cantata BWV 73 Herr, wie du willt, so schick's mit mir (translation) - Yukari Nonoshita, soprano;  Gerd Türk, tenor;  Peter Kooy, bass;  Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suziki, director

Prelude and Fugue in E-flat, BWV 552 "St. Anne" - Los Angeles Philharmonic, Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

Tags
The Bach Hour Esa-Pekka SalonenLos Angeles PhilharmonicPhoebe CarraiBach Collegium JapanJohann Sebastian Bach