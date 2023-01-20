Salonen Conducts Schoenberg's Vision of Bach
On The Bach Hour, the Finnish conductor leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic in Arnold Schoenberg's lush orchestration of the "St. Anne" Prelude and Fugue, and Masaaki Suzuki conducts the Cantata 73.
On the program:
Fugue in G minor, BWV 578 "Little" (arr. Stokowski) - Los Angeles Philharmonic, Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor
Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 - Phoebe Carrai, cello
Cantata BWV 73 Herr, wie du willt, so schick's mit mir (translation) - Yukari Nonoshita, soprano; Gerd Türk, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suziki, director
Prelude and Fugue in E-flat, BWV 552 "St. Anne" - Los Angeles Philharmonic, Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor