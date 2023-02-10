Music of Genius for Words of Conflict in Bach's Cantata 126

On the program:

Arioso, from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor, BWV 1056 (arr. Alfred Cortot) - Stephen Hough, piano

Cantata BWV 126 Erhalt uns, Herr, bei deinem Wort (translation) - Robin Tyson, alto; James Gilchrist, tenor; Stephan Loges, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046 - Les Concert des Nations, Jordi Savall, director

Toccata and Fugue in D minor, BWV 565 (arr. Alfred Cortot) - Stephen Hough, piano