The Bach Hour

Tanya Gabrielian's Bach Remix

Published March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST
Pianist Tanya Gabrielian
Tanya Gabrielian

On The Bach Hour, transcriptions by three different composers come together in one piece for piano, and Ton Koopman conducts the composer's Cantata 97.

On the program:

Suite in E, BWV 1006a: III. Gavotte en Rondeu - Elizabeth Farr, lute-harpsichord

Cantata BWV 97 In allen meinen Taten (translation) - Sandrine Piau, soprano; Bogna Bartosz, alto; James Gilchrist, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

Violin Sonata No. 3 in C, BWV 1005 (trans. Bach, Saint-Saëns, and Cardelús) - Tanya Gabrielian, piano

The Bach Hour Johann Sebastian BachCamille Saint-SaensArturo CardelúsTanya GabrielianTon KoopmanAmsterdam Baroque Choir and Orchestra