The Bach Hour

Richard Egarr and the Mysteries of Bach's Orchestral Suites

Published March 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST
Conductor and harpsichordist Richard Egarr, in a casual black jacket and t-shirt, standing against a shadowed wall
Marco Borggreve
/
Intermusica
Richard Egarr Photo: Marco Borggreve

On The Bach Hour, the harpsichordist and conductor reveals his process of assembling fragmentary clues to form an approach to some of Bach's most vibrant music.

On the program:

Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068: II. Air - Academy of Ancient Music, Richard Egarr, conductor

Cantata BWV 54 Widerstehe doch der Sünde (translation) - Elisabeth Wilke, mezzo-soprano; Virtuosi Saxonae, Ludwig Güttler, director

Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D, BWV 1069 - Academy of Ancient Music, Richard Egarr, conductor

Widerstehe doch der Sünde, BWV 54 - Vikingur Olafssaon, piano

