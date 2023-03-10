Richard Egarr and the Mysteries of Bach's Orchestral Suites
On The Bach Hour, the harpsichordist and conductor reveals his process of assembling fragmentary clues to form an approach to some of Bach's most vibrant music.
On the program:
Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068: II. Air - Academy of Ancient Music, Richard Egarr, conductor
Cantata BWV 54 Widerstehe doch der Sünde (translation) - Elisabeth Wilke, mezzo-soprano; Virtuosi Saxonae, Ludwig Güttler, director
Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D, BWV 1069 - Academy of Ancient Music, Richard Egarr, conductor
Widerstehe doch der Sünde, BWV 54 - Vikingur Olafssaon, piano