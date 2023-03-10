Richard Egarr and the Mysteries of Bach's Orchestral Suites

On the program:

Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068: II. Air - Academy of Ancient Music, Richard Egarr, conductor

Cantata BWV 54 Widerstehe doch der Sünde (translation) - Elisabeth Wilke, mezzo-soprano; Virtuosi Saxonae, Ludwig Güttler, director

Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D, BWV 1069 - Academy of Ancient Music, Richard Egarr, conductor

Widerstehe doch der Sünde, BWV 54 - Vikingur Olafssaon, piano