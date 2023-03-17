Family Drama in Bach's "Coffee" Cantata
On The Bach Hour, one of the composer's frothier musical creations tells the story of a father, his daughter, and a hot caffeinated beverage that causes a minor rift in family relations.
On the program:
Chorale Partita BWV 767 O Gott, du frommer Gott - Matthias Eisenberg, organ (Jehmlich organ, with porcelain pipes, at the Meissen Porcelain factory, Meissen, Germany)
Cantata BWV 211 Schweigt stille, plaudert nicht (Coffee Cantata) (translation) - Anne Grimm, soprano (Liesgen); Paul Agnew, tenor; Klaus Mertens (Herr Schlendrian); Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra, Ton Koopman, conductor
Concerto in C for two keyboards, BWV 1061 - Anderson & Roe Piano Duo
selection from Pastorale in F, BWV 590 - Matthias Eisenberg, organ