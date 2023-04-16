Rays of Hope Amid Clouds of Fear in Bach's Cantata 42
On The Bach Hour, Masaaki Suzuki leads Bach Collegium Japan in a dramatic post-Easter cantata, and Andrew Manze conducts the composer's Triple Concerto.
On the program:
Triple Concerto in A minor, BWV 1044 - Rachel Brown, flute; Pauline Nobes, violin; Richard Egarr, harpsichord; Academy of Ancient Music, Andrew Manze, director
Cantata BWV 42 Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbats (translation) - Yukari Nonoshita, soprano; Robin Blaze, counter-tenor; James Gilchrist, tenor; Dominik Wörner, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor