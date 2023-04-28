Turmoil, Serenity, and Joy in the Sounds of Bach's Pipe Organ

On the program:

Passacaglia in C minor, BWV 582 - Gerhard Weinberger, organ (1739 Trost organ at the Schlosskirche, Altenburg, Germany)

Cantata BWV 146 Wir müssen durch viel Trübsal in das Reich Gottes eingehen (translation) - Brigitte Geller, soprano; William Towers, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Julian Clarkson, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor