The Bach Hour

Turmoil, Serenity, and Joy in the Sounds of Bach's Pipe Organ

Published April 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
detail of an array of silver pipes on a pipe organ
Rafik Wahba
/
Unsplash
Pipe organ

On The Bach Hour, a legendary instrument at Schlosskirche Altenburg - played when it was new by the composer himself - transmits an astonishing range of sonic color in the Passacaglia in C minor and Cantata 146.

On the program:

Passacaglia in C minor, BWV 582 - Gerhard Weinberger, organ (1739 Trost organ at the Schlosskirche, Altenburg, Germany)

Cantata BWV 146 Wir müssen durch viel Trübsal in das Reich Gottes eingehen (translation) - Brigitte Geller, soprano; William Towers, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Julian Clarkson, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

The Bach Hour Johann Sebastian BachGerhard WeinbergerJohn Eliot GardinerMonteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists