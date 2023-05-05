© 2023
The Bach Hour

The Three Lives of Bach, in One Partita

Published May 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
David Fray
IMG Artists
David Fray

On The Bach Hour, David Fray is the pianist in the composer's Partita No. 4, a piece that reflects the multiple roles Bach fulfilled on a daily basis.

On the program:

Fugue in A-flat, BWV 862, from Book I of the Well-Tempered Clavier - Onyx Brass

Cantata BWV 108 Es ist euch gut, dass ich hingehe (translation) - Robin Blaze, countertenor;  James Gilchrist, tenor;  Dominik Wörner, bass;  Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Partita No. 4 in D, BWV 828 - David Fray, piano

The Bach Hour Johann Sebastian BachDavid FrayBach Collegium JapanMasaaki SuzukiOnyx Brass