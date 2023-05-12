Pieter Wispelwey and Bach's "Rebellion Against Depression"
On The Bach Hour, the Dutch cellist describes his interpretation of the composer's Cello Suite No. 2, and Masaaki Suzuki conducts the Cantata No. 87.
On the program:
Aria variata alla manieri italiana, BWV 989 (arr. Tim Jackson) - Alison Balsom, trumpet; Alistair Ross, harpsichord
Cantata BWV 87 Bisher habt ihr nichts gebeten in meinem Namen (translation) - Robin Blaze, counter-tenor; Makoto Sakurada, tenor; Peter Kooij, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor
Suite No. 2 in D minor for solo cello, BWV 1008 - Pieter Wispelwey, cello