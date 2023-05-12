© 2023
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Bach Hour

Pieter Wispelwey and Bach's "Rebellion Against Depression"

Published May 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
Pieter Wispelwey
Caroline Sikkink
/
Pieter Wispelwey

On The Bach Hour, the Dutch cellist describes his interpretation of the composer's Cello Suite No. 2, and Masaaki Suzuki conducts the Cantata No. 87.

On the program:

Aria variata alla manieri italiana, BWV 989 (arr. Tim Jackson) - Alison Balsom, trumpet;  Alistair Ross, harpsichord

Cantata BWV 87 Bisher habt ihr nichts gebeten in meinem Namen (translation) - Robin Blaze, counter-tenor;  Makoto Sakurada, tenor;  Peter Kooij, bass;  Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Suite No. 2 in D minor for solo cello, BWV 1008 - Pieter Wispelwey, cello

Tags
The Bach Hour Johann Sebastian BachPieter WispelweyMasaaki SuzukiBach Collegium JapanAlison Balsom