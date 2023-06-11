The First Cantata for a New Chapter in Bach's Life

On the program:

Chorale Prelude: Wir gläuben all an einen Gott, BWV 680 - Fretwork

Cantata BWV 75 Die Elenden sollen eßen (translation) - Roberta Anderson, soprano; Gloria Raymond, alto; Frank Kelly, tenor; Donald Wilkinson, bass; Emmanuel Music, Craig Smith conductor

Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, BWV 1049 - American Bach Soloists, Jeffrey Thomas, conductor

Brian McCreath On a springtime Saturday in 1723, two carriages and four wagons pulled into the city of Leipzig, Germany, with the Bach family and all their worldly belongings.

Eight days later, these sounds rang out at St. Thomas Church.

Bach’s Cantata No. 75 was the first piece written for the composer’s new hometown audience, and it’s coming up on The Bach Hour.

Hello, I'm Brian McCreath; welcome to The Bach Hour from Classical Radio Boston WCRB, a part of WGBH. Besides being the first of his works that Bach brought to Leipzig, the Cantata No. 75, Die Elenden sollen essen, or The wretched shall eat, is a rich and powerful piece. And you’ll find a translation of the Cantata 75, from Boston’s Emmanuel Music when you visit us online at Classical WCRB dot org, where you can hear this program again on demand. Again, that’s at Classical WCRB dot org.

Before we get to the Cantata 75, here is a short prelude on a chorale tune entitled Wir gläuben all an einen Gott, or We all believe in one God, transcribed for viol consort and performed by the ensemble Fretwork.

Brian McCreath A beautiful, warm sound from the British viol consort Fretwork, with their own transcription of a chorale prelude, originally written for organ by J.S. Bach. That was Wir glauben all an einen Gott, or We all believe in one God.

The declaration of belief at the root of that chorale also underpins the Cantata No. 75, which was written for the First Sunday of Trinity, a day that marks a shift in the Lutheran Church Calendar. From Advent in late autumn through Pentecost in the springtime, the emphasis of the church readings - and, by extension, Bach’s cantatas - is placed on the story of Jesus, including his birth, crucifixion, and resurrection. Then, between the late spring and late autumn, the readings during the season of Trinity reflect the foundations of Christian belief.

The Cantata 75 also marked another beginning, for Bach’s personal life. It was the first piece he wrote for his new position in Leipzig in 1723. Almost unbelievably to us today, he had only been hired as the third choice of the town elders. First, his far more well-known friend Georg Philip Telemann had turned it down and, second, Christoph Graupner wasn’t released by his employer to accept the position.

But Bach knew what an opportunity Leipzig represented, and after securing the post, he carted his family there on May 22, 1723, and proceeded to dazzle his new audience with the Cantata No. 75 eight days later.

Inspired by the story of the rich man and Lazarus from the Gospel of Luke, the cantata begins darkly, reflecting the hunger of Lazarus. A lonely solo oboe accompanies the chorus for words from Psalm 22: “The wretched shall eat until they are satisfied … Your hearts shall live forever.”

Then, the bass and tenor soloists frame a contrast between the emptiness of material wealth and the promise of spiritual devotion. An aria for the soprano connects that contrast to the story of Lazarus, hinting at the meaning for a believer with the words, “Whoever bears Lazarus' torments patiently, the angels will take to themselves.”

Brian McCreath Part 1 ends with the chorale “What God does is well done,” and Part 2 picks up that chorale for a sinfonia with the tune highlighted through the brilliance of a solo trumpet.

Brian McCreath The alto soloist then explicitly turns the question of wealth into a spiritual matter, singings that “Jesus makes me spiritually rich.”

The trumpet returns as the bass soloist echoes that thought, singing, “My heart believes and loves.”

Brian McCreath Then the chorus closes the piece with an elaborate setting of the same chorale from Part 1, “What God does is well done.”

Remember, you can find a translation of the text for this piece at our website, Classical WCRB dot org.

This performance of Bach’s Cantata No. 75 features soprano soloist Roberta Anderson, alto Gloria Raymond, tenor Frank Kelley, and bass Donald Wilkinson. They’re joined by the chorus and orchestra of Emmanuel Music, all conducted by Craig Smith, here on The Bach Hour.

Brian McCreath J.S. Bach’s Cantata No. 75, in a performance by the chorus and orchestra of Emmanuel Music and conductor Craig Smith. The soloists included soprano Roberta Anderson, alto Gloria Raymond, tenor Frank Kelley, and bass Donald Wilkinson.

Emmanuel Music, with weekly cantata performances in the services of Emmanuel Church, a substantial concert series, and an academy devoted to training the next generation of Bach interpreters, is an essential part of Boston’s musical and wider cultural landscape. And another ensemble holds a similar place in the cultural life of San Franciscos. Here is one of their recordings. Conductor Jeffrey Thomas leads the American Bach Soloists in Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, here on The Bach Hour.

Brian McCreath Boston rightly takes pride in its rich legacy of early music performance. And one of few American cities that can claim an equally vibrant early music reputation is San Francisco. This performance of Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 was given by an ensemble based there. The American Bach Soloists were conducted by Jeffrey Thomas.

Remember, if you’d like to hear this program on demand, just visit us online at Classical WCRB dot org.

Thank you for joining me today, and thanks also to audio engineer Antonio Oliart Ros. I’m Brian McCreath, and I’ll hope to have your company again next week here on The Bach Hour.

