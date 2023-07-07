Rafał Blechacz Plays Bach
On The Bach Hour, the Polish pianist's earliest musical experiences, as a five-year-old learning the pipe organ, are the foundation of an exceptionally poetic approach to Bach's Partita No. 3.
On the program:
Duetto in A minor, BWV 805 - Rafał Blechacz, piano
Cantata BWV 88, Siehe, ich will viel Fischer aussenden (translation) - Joanne Lunn, soprano; William Towers, alto; Kobie van Rensburg, tenor; Peter Harvey, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor
Wer nur den lieben Gott laesst walten, BWV 647 - Gerhard Weinberger, organ (Zacharias Hildebrandt, St. Wenceslas Church, Naumberg, Germany)
Ricercar a 6, from The Musical Offering, BWV 1079 - Fretwork
Partita No. 3 in A minor, BWV 827 - Rafał Blechacz, piano