© 2023
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Bach Hour
The Bach Hour

Rafał Blechacz Plays Bach

Published July 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
pianist Rafał Blechacz wearing a white shirt and blue jacket sitting at the keyboard of a piano
Marco Borggreve
/
Deutsche Grammophon
Rafał Blechacz

On The Bach Hour, the Polish pianist's earliest musical experiences, as a five-year-old learning the pipe organ, are the foundation of an exceptionally poetic approach to Bach's Partita No. 3.

On the program:

Duetto in A minor, BWV 805 - Rafał Blechacz, piano

Cantata BWV 88, Siehe, ich will viel Fischer aussenden (translation) - Joanne Lunn, soprano; William Towers, alto; Kobie van Rensburg, tenor; Peter Harvey, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Wer nur den lieben Gott laesst walten, BWV 647 - Gerhard Weinberger, organ (Zacharias Hildebrandt, St. Wenceslas Church, Naumberg, Germany)

Ricercar a 6, from The Musical Offering, BWV 1079 - Fretwork

Partita No. 3 in A minor, BWV 827 - Rafał Blechacz, piano

Tags
The Bach Hour Johann Sebastian BachRafal BlechaczFretworkJohn Eliot GardinerMonteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists