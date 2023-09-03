Balint Karosi and Bach's Masterpiece for the Pipe Organ

On the program:

Trio Sonata in G, BWV 1038 - Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Berlin Baroque Soloists

Prelude in E-flat, BWV 552/1 - Balint Karosi, organ

settings of Dies sind die heilgen zehn Gebot by Schein, Praetorius, and Bach - Canto Armonico; Balint Karosi, organ

settings of Aus tiefer Not schrei ich zu dir by Schein and Bach - Canto Armonico; Balint Karosi, organ

Fugue in E-flat, BWV 552/2 - Balint Karosi, organ