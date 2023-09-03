Balint Karosi and Bach's Masterpiece for the Pipe Organ
On The Bach Hour, organist Balint Karosi joins host Brian McCreath with rich context for his performance of the composer's magisterial collection called Clavierübung, Part III.
On the program:
Trio Sonata in G, BWV 1038 - Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Berlin Baroque Soloists
Prelude in E-flat, BWV 552/1 - Balint Karosi, organ
settings of Dies sind die heilgen zehn Gebot by Schein, Praetorius, and Bach - Canto Armonico; Balint Karosi, organ
settings of Aus tiefer Not schrei ich zu dir by Schein and Bach - Canto Armonico; Balint Karosi, organ
Fugue in E-flat, BWV 552/2 - Balint Karosi, organ