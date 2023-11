Ozawa Conducts Bach

On the program:

Two-Part Inventions: No. 4 in D minor, No. 5 in E-flat, and No. 6 in E, BWV 775-777 - Till Fellner, piano

Missa Brevis in G, BWV 236 (translation) - Cantus Cölln, Konrad Junghänel

Chaconne, from the Partita No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1004 (arr. Hideo Saito) - Boston Symphony Orchestra, Seiji Ozawa, conductor