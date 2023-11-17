Janine Jansen's Family Ties, through Bach

On the program:

French Suite No. 5 in G, BWV 816 - Till Fellner, piano

Cantata BWV 26 Ach wie flüchtig, ach wie nichtig (translation) - Yukari Nonoshita, soprano; Robin Blaze, alto; Makoto Sakurada, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Chorale Prelude on Ach wie nichtig, ach wie flüchtig, BWV 644 - Simon Preston, organ (Metzler Organ at Trinity College, Cambridge)

Sonata for harpsichord and violin in C minor, BWV 1017 - Janine Jansen, violin; Jan Jansen, harpsichord