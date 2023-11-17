Janine Jansen's Family Ties, through Bach
On The Bach Hour, the Dutch violinist performs Bach's music with her father, Jan Jansen, and Masaaki Suzuki leads Bach Collegium Japan through the kinetic, quicksilver energy of the Cantata No. 26.
On the program:
French Suite No. 5 in G, BWV 816 - Till Fellner, piano
Cantata BWV 26 Ach wie flüchtig, ach wie nichtig (translation) - Yukari Nonoshita, soprano; Robin Blaze, alto; Makoto Sakurada, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor
Chorale Prelude on Ach wie nichtig, ach wie flüchtig, BWV 644 - Simon Preston, organ (Metzler Organ at Trinity College, Cambridge)
Sonata for harpsichord and violin in C minor, BWV 1017 - Janine Jansen, violin; Jan Jansen, harpsichord