© 2023
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Bach Hour
The Bach Hour

Janine Jansen's Family Ties, through Bach

Published November 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST
Janine Jansen, dressed casually in black, standing in an open doorway with a brown couch, dining table, bookcases, and windows of a living room in the background
Rouven Steinke
/
courtesy of the artist
Janine Jansen

On The Bach Hour, the Dutch violinist performs Bach's music with her father, Jan Jansen, and Masaaki Suzuki leads Bach Collegium Japan through the kinetic, quicksilver energy of the Cantata No. 26.

On the program:

French Suite No. 5 in G, BWV 816 - Till Fellner, piano

Cantata BWV 26 Ach wie flüchtig, ach wie nichtig (translation) - Yukari Nonoshita, soprano; Robin Blaze, alto; Makoto Sakurada, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Chorale Prelude on Ach wie nichtig, ach wie flüchtig, BWV 644 - Simon Preston, organ (Metzler Organ at Trinity College, Cambridge)

Sonata for harpsichord and violin in C minor, BWV 1017 - Janine Jansen, violin; Jan Jansen, harpsichord

Tags
The Bach Hour Johann Sebastian BachTill FellnerMasaaki SuzukiBach Collegium JapanSimon PrestonJanine Jansen
Stay Connected