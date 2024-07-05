Trevor Pinnock and a Bach Masterpiece, Re-Imagined
On The Bach Hour, the renowned harpsichordist and conductor draws on decades of interpretive experience to conduct Bach's Partita No. 5, re-imagined for chamber orchestra.
On the program:
Chorale Prelude on Aus tiefer Not schrei ich zu dir, BWV 687 (arr. Kurtág) - Márta and György Kurtág
Cantata BWV 170 Vergnügte Ruh', beliebte Seelenlust (translation) - Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Freiburg Baroque Orchestra, Petra Müllejans, conductor
Partita No. 5 in G, BWV 829 (arr. Thomas Oehler) - Royal Academy of Music Soloists Ensemble with guests from the Glenn Gould School of the Royal Conservatory, Toronto, Trevor Pinnock, conductor