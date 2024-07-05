© 2024
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Bach Hour
The Bach Hour

Trevor Pinnock and a Bach Masterpiece, Re-Imagined

Published July 5, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT
Conductor Trevor Pinnock, sitting against a brick wall in sunshine, wearing a lavender scarf
Gerard Collett
Trevor Pinnock

On The Bach Hour, the renowned harpsichordist and conductor draws on decades of interpretive experience to conduct Bach's Partita No. 5, re-imagined for chamber orchestra.

On the program:

Chorale Prelude on Aus tiefer Not schrei ich zu dir, BWV 687 (arr. Kurtág) - Márta and György Kurtág

Cantata BWV 170 Vergnügte Ruh', beliebte Seelenlust (translation) - Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Freiburg Baroque Orchestra, Petra Müllejans, conductor

Partita No. 5 in G, BWV 829 (arr. Thomas Oehler) - Royal Academy of Music Soloists Ensemble with guests from the Glenn Gould School of the Royal Conservatory, Toronto, Trevor Pinnock, conductor

Tags
The Bach Hour Johann Sebastian BachGyorgy KurtagBernarda FinkFreiburg Baroque OrchestraPetra MuellejansTrevor PinnockRoyal Academy of Music Soloists EnsembleThomas Oehler