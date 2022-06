Anna Rakitina's Tanglewood Debut

Friday, August 12, 2022

8:00 PM

In an encore broadcast from the 2021 Tanglewood season, the BSO Assistant Conductor leads Elgar’s "Enigma" Variations, Elena Langer’s "Figaro Gets a Divorce," and Ravel’s jazz-infused Piano Concerto in G, with soloist Jean-Yves Thibaudet.

Recorded on Aug. 14, 2021, at the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood

Anna Rakitina, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Elena LANGER Suite from Figaro Gets a Divorce

Maurice RAVEL Piano Concerto in G

William Grant STILL Darker America (Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra, Adam Hickox, conductor; Aug. 2, 2021)

Edward ELGAR Enigma Variations