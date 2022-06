Friday, August 19, 2022

8:00 PM

Keith Lockart leads the Boston Pops in a program that celebrates the late Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim, with selections from “Follies,” “Company,” “A Little Night Music,” “Sweeney Todd,” and much more.

Boston Pops Orchestra

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Special Guest Artists

Program to be announced.

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.