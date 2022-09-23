The Nuanced Reverence of Bernstein, with Jansen and the BSO

Saturday, October 8, 2022

8:00 PM

Dutch violinist Janine Jansen is the soloist in Leonard Bernstein’s Serenade, after Plato’s Symposium, and Andris Nelsons leads the BSO and Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 3, “The First of May.”

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Janine Jansen, violin

Linus Schafer-Goulthorpe, boy soprano

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Elizabeth OGONEK Starling Variations (world premiere)

Leonard BERNSTEIN Serenade after Plato’s Symposium

BERNSTEIN Chichester Psalms

Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 3, The First of May