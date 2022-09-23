© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

The Nuanced Reverence of Bernstein, with Jansen and the BSO

Published September 23, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT
Janine Jansen holds her violin while looking into the camera.
Marco Borggreve
/
Courtesy of Decca
Janine Jansen

Saturday, October 8, 2022
8:00 PM

Dutch violinist Janine Jansen is the soloist in Leonard Bernstein’s Serenade, after Plato’s Symposium, and Andris Nelsons leads the BSO and Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 3, “The First of May.”

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Janine Jansen, violin
Linus Schafer-Goulthorpe, boy soprano
Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Elizabeth OGONEK Starling Variations (world premiere)
Leonard BERNSTEIN Serenade after Plato’s Symposium
BERNSTEIN Chichester Psalms
Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 3, The First of May

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Janine JansenBoston Symphony OrchestraTanglewood Festival ChorusLinus Schafer-Goulthorpe