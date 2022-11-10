© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

The Temptations and Majesty of Wagner’s “Tannhäuser” from Nelsons and the BSO

Published November 10, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST
Marina Prudenskaya, Klaus Florian Vogt, Amber Wagner, Christian Gerhaher
Credit clockwise from top left: Tatjana Dachser, Harald Hoffman, Quintana, Alexander Basta
/
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from top left: Marina Prudenskaya, Klaus Florian Vogt, Amber Wagner, Christian Gerhaher

Saturday, February 4, 2023
8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, February 6

Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and a stellar lineup of soloists in highlights from Richard Wagner’s Tannhäuser.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Amber Wagner, soprano (Elisabeth)
Marina Prudenskaya, mezzo-soprano (Venus)
Klaus Florian Vogt, tenor (Tannhäuser)
Christian Gerhaher, baritone (Wolfram)
Tanglewood Festival Chorus

ALL-WAGNER
Overture and “Venusberg Music” from Tannhäuser
Tannhäuser, Act III

