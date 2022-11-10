The Temptations and Majesty of Wagner’s “Tannhäuser” from Nelsons and the BSO
Saturday, February 4, 2023
8:00 PM
Encore broadcast on Monday, February 6
Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and a stellar lineup of soloists in highlights from Richard Wagner’s Tannhäuser.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Amber Wagner, soprano (Elisabeth)
Marina Prudenskaya, mezzo-soprano (Venus)
Klaus Florian Vogt, tenor (Tannhäuser)
Christian Gerhaher, baritone (Wolfram)
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
ALL-WAGNER
Overture and “Venusberg Music” from Tannhäuser
Tannhäuser, Act III