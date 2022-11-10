The Temptations and Majesty of Wagner’s “Tannhäuser” from Nelsons and the BSO

Saturday, February 4, 2023

8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, February 6

Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and a stellar lineup of soloists in highlights from Richard Wagner’s Tannhäuser.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Amber Wagner, soprano (Elisabeth)

Marina Prudenskaya, mezzo-soprano (Venus)

Klaus Florian Vogt, tenor (Tannhäuser)

Christian Gerhaher, baritone (Wolfram)

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

ALL-WAGNER

Overture and “Venusberg Music” from Tannhäuser

Tannhäuser, Act III

