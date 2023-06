Sunday, August 13th, 2023

7:00 PM

Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1, with soloist Yo-Yo Ma, as well as Julia Adolphe’s Makeshift Castle and Stravinsky’s Petrushka, in concert at Tanglewood.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Julia ADOLPHE Makeshift Castle

Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH Cello Concerto No. 1

Igor STRAVINSKY Petrushka (1947 version)