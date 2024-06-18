© 2024
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Hilary Hahn and Opening Night at Tanglewood!

Published July 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
Hilary Hahn

Friday, July 5, 2024
8:00 PM

The 2024 Tanglewood season kicks off with a romantic tour de force: an all-Beethoven program headlined by superstar violinist Hilary Hahn in the composer’s Violin Concerto. Andris Nelsons also leads the BSO in the Symphony No. 3, the “Eroica” Symphony, an emotionally expansive piece that redefined what a symphony was by transforming the heroic journey into symphonic form.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Hilary Hahn, violin

ALL-BEETHOVEN program
Violin Concerto
Symphony No. 3 Eroica

