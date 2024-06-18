Hilary Hahn and Opening Night at Tanglewood!
Friday, July 5, 2024
8:00 PM
The 2024 Tanglewood season kicks off with a romantic tour de force: an all-Beethoven program headlined by superstar violinist Hilary Hahn in the composer’s Violin Concerto. Andris Nelsons also leads the BSO in the Symphony No. 3, the “Eroica” Symphony, an emotionally expansive piece that redefined what a symphony was by transforming the heroic journey into symphonic form.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Hilary Hahn, violin
ALL-BEETHOVEN program
Violin Concerto
Symphony No. 3 Eroica