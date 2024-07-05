Canellakis, Kavakos, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, August 24 , 2024

8:00 PM

Conductor Karina Canellakis returns to Tanglewood to lead the BSO and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in rhapsodic music by Brahms and Ravel, and violinist Leonidas Kavakos is the soloist in Chausson’s “Poème” and Ravel’s “Tzigane.”

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Karina Canellakis, conductor

Leonidas Kavakos, violin

Tanglewood Festival Chorus,

James Burton, conductor

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus

Johannes BRAHMS Schiksalslied

Ernest CHAUSSON Poème

Maurice RAVEL Tzigane

RAVEL Daphnis et Chloé, Suite No. 2