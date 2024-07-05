© 2024
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Canellakis, Kavakos, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra

Published August 24, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
Karina Canellakis wears concert black and stands in front of a black backdrop. Her bright blonde hair and blue eyes stand out amidst the darkness. She stands in profile and looks at the camera over her shoulder. Leonidas Kavakos wears a blue button-up and glasses. He has salt & pepper hair reaching down to his shoulders. He holds his violin around the neck and smiles at the camera.
Mathias Bothor: Canellakis; Marco Borggreve: Kavakos
Karina Canellakis and Leonidas Kavakos

Saturday, August 24 , 2024
8:00 PM

Conductor Karina Canellakis returns to Tanglewood to lead the BSO and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in rhapsodic music by Brahms and Ravel, and violinist Leonidas Kavakos is the soloist in Chausson’s “Poème” and Ravel’s “Tzigane.”

Boston Symphony Orchestra
Karina Canellakis, conductor
Leonidas Kavakos, violin
Tanglewood Festival Chorus,
James Burton, conductor

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus
Johannes BRAHMS Schiksalslied
Ernest CHAUSSON Poème
Maurice RAVEL Tzigane
RAVEL Daphnis et Chloé, Suite No. 2

