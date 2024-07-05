Canellakis, Kavakos, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra
Saturday, August 24 , 2024
8:00 PM
Conductor Karina Canellakis returns to Tanglewood to lead the BSO and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in rhapsodic music by Brahms and Ravel, and violinist Leonidas Kavakos is the soloist in Chausson’s “Poème” and Ravel’s “Tzigane.”
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Karina Canellakis, conductor
Leonidas Kavakos, violin
Tanglewood Festival Chorus,
James Burton, conductor
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus
Johannes BRAHMS Schiksalslied
Ernest CHAUSSON Poème
Maurice RAVEL Tzigane
RAVEL Daphnis et Chloé, Suite No. 2