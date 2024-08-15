© 2024
The Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood

Copland, Barber, and A World-Premiere Kick Off the BSO 24-25 Season

Published September 28, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
Andris Nelsons, dressed in concert black, has his baton and arms raised above the orchestra, who are all dressed in white.
Hilary Scott
Andris Nelsons conducts the BSO at Tanglewood

Saturday, September 28, 2024
8:00 PM

The Boston Symphony Orchestra launches its 2024-25 season with an all-American program led by Music Director Andris Nelsons, including works by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tania León and inaugural BSO Composer Chair Carlos Simon. Also, BSO Principal Clarinet William R. Hudgins is the soloist in Aaron Copland’s delightful Clarinet Concerto, contrasted with Samuel Barber’s soulful Adagio for Strings.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
William R. Hudgins, violin

Tania LEÓN Time to Time (world premiere; BSO co-commission)
Aaron COPLAND Clarinet Concerto
Samuel BARBER Adagio for Strings
Carlos SIMON Wake Up: A Concerto for Orchestra

The Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood Boston Symphony OrchestraAndris NelsonsWilliam R. HudginsTania LeonAaron CoplandSamuel BarberCarlos Simon