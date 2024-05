Sunday, June 2, 2024

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, saxophonist Branford Marsalis joins Keith Lockhart and the Pops at Symphony Hall for the fourth installment in the "Roots of Jazz" series, featuring the Pops debut of Colombian pianist Jesus Molina and the world premiere of a new work by Edmar Colón that pays tribute to the great saxophonists who have shaped the evolution of jazz.