"Noir Reverberations": Music and Poetry of the Harlem Renaissance, from the New World Symphony

Works on this Program:

J. Rosamond Johnson: Lift Every Voice and Sing

Michelle Bradley, voice

Thomas Steigerwald, piano

Langston Hughes: One Way Ticket

poem read by Kevin Young

William Grant Still: The Blues from “Lenox Avenue”

James Zawaba-Martinez, violin

Wesley Ducote, piano

Pauli Murray: Prophesy

poem read by Kevin Young

Traditional (arr. Willliam Dawson): Soon-Ah Will Be Done

Ambassador Chorale of Florida Memorial University

Trad. (arr. Moses Hogan): Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho

Ambassador Chorale of Florida Memorial University

Mary Lou Williams: What’s Your Story, Morning Glory?

Marty Quinn, bass

Wesley Ducote, piano

Charlie Rosmarin, drums

Louis Gottschalk: The Banjo, Op. 15

Thomas Steigerwald, piano

Eva A. Jessye: The Singer

poem read by Kevin Young

Trad. (arr. William Dawson): I’m Seeking for a City

Trad. (arr. William Grant Still): Here’s One

Michelle Bradley, voice

Thomas Steigerwald, piano

Kevin Young: Langston Hughes

poem read by Kevin Young

Florence Price: Hold Fast to Dreams

Michelle Bradley, voice

Thomas Steigerwald, piano

Franklin Lycurgus Eiland: Hold to God’s Unchanging Hand

Ambassador Chorale of Florida Memorial University

Alana Demps, vocal soloist

Langston Hughes: I Dream a World

poem read by Kevin Young

Trad., arr. Margaret Bonds: He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands

Michelle Bradley, voice

Thomas Steigerwald, piano