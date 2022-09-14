"Noir Reverberations": Music and Poetry of the Harlem Renaissance, from the New World Symphony
Works on this Program:
J. Rosamond Johnson: Lift Every Voice and Sing
Michelle Bradley, voice
Thomas Steigerwald, piano
Langston Hughes: One Way Ticket
poem read by Kevin Young
William Grant Still: The Blues from “Lenox Avenue”
James Zawaba-Martinez, violin
Wesley Ducote, piano
Pauli Murray: Prophesy
poem read by Kevin Young
Traditional (arr. Willliam Dawson): Soon-Ah Will Be Done
Ambassador Chorale of Florida Memorial University
Trad. (arr. Moses Hogan): Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho
Ambassador Chorale of Florida Memorial University
Mary Lou Williams: What’s Your Story, Morning Glory?
Marty Quinn, bass
Wesley Ducote, piano
Charlie Rosmarin, drums
Louis Gottschalk: The Banjo, Op. 15
Thomas Steigerwald, piano
Eva A. Jessye: The Singer
poem read by Kevin Young
Trad. (arr. William Dawson): I’m Seeking for a City
Trad. (arr. William Grant Still): Here’s One
Michelle Bradley, voice
Thomas Steigerwald, piano
Kevin Young: Langston Hughes
poem read by Kevin Young
Florence Price: Hold Fast to Dreams
Michelle Bradley, voice
Thomas Steigerwald, piano
Franklin Lycurgus Eiland: Hold to God’s Unchanging Hand
Ambassador Chorale of Florida Memorial University
Alana Demps, vocal soloist
Langston Hughes: I Dream a World
poem read by Kevin Young
Trad., arr. Margaret Bonds: He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands
Michelle Bradley, voice
Thomas Steigerwald, piano