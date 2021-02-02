From the very old to the very new, this month's Instant Replay is a vibrant mix of all kinds of music! Listen to our favorite songs for April.
CRB Blog
Striking a beautiful chord, masters of the instrument share their thoughts, and their music.
This week in the roundup, a medieval band takes on modern pop songs, choruses find creative ways to perform during the pandemic, opera singers help those suffering from the effects of "Long Covid," and more!
From "swinging the classics" to an iconic composer's surprising roots, these five musicians bridged the jazz-classical divide
James Bennett II caught up with the MacArthur “Genius” Fellow to discuss themes from his new book, the musical pieces we take for granted, and the challenges of writing about music.
Spring Playlists
From NPR Music
In "A Knee on the Neck," composer Adolphus Hailstork and librettist Herbert Martin pay tribute to Floyd's memory and offer hope for the future – while wrestling with the realities of the present day.
The ebullient nonagenarian's new recording features music she's been playing for nearly a century.
On Demand
The Academy for Ancient Music Berlin illuminates a magical fusion of two iconic composers, and John Eliot Gardiner conducts the "Actus Tragicus" on The Bach Hour.
The BSO Assistant Conductor conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a modern work by American composer Ellen Reid and Sibelius’s Symphony No. 7, and pianist Alexandre Kantorow makes his BSO debut as the soloist in Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 2, on demand.
The conductor and organist brings Bach's fascination with Italian music to life in works inspired by Vivaldi and Pergolesi on The Bach Hour.
Out of the Box
Jazz legend Wynton Marsalis weaves multiple music traditions together and crafts an entirely unique Violin Concerto and Fiddle Dance Suite for classical…
The Bach Hour
On The Bach Hour, Ton Koopman leads Amsterdam Baroque in music that reflects the complexity of belief through one of the composer's most brilliant works, and the Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra performs Bach's Orchestral Suite No. 4.
The Bach Hour
