Instant Replay: 036
From the very old to the very new, this month's Instant Replay is a vibrant mix of all kinds of music! Listen to our favorite songs for April.
Bell, Beethoven, and the BSO
Martin Pearlman and Boston Baroque
Musical Pyrotechnics from Boston Baroque
    By Mozart, After Bach
    The Academy for Ancient Music Berlin illuminates a magical fusion of two iconic composers, and John Eliot Gardiner conducts the "Actus Tragicus" on The Bach Hour.
    Tchaikovsky, Reid, and Sibelius, with Rakitina and the BSO
    The BSO Assistant Conductor conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a modern work by American composer Ellen Reid and Sibelius’s Symphony No. 7, and pianist Alexandre Kantorow makes his BSO debut as the soloist in Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 2, on demand.
    Masaaki Suzuki and Bach's Italian Connections
    The conductor and organist brings Bach's fascination with Italian music to life in works inspired by Vivaldi and Pergolesi on The Bach Hour.
    Joy and Depth in Bach's Cantata 31
    On The Bach Hour, Ton Koopman leads Amsterdam Baroque in music that reflects the complexity of belief through one of the composer's most brilliant works, and the Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra performs Bach's Orchestral Suite No. 4.
Upcoming BSO Broadcasts
  1. Bell, Beethoven, and the BSO
  2. All-Strauss Night with Andris Nelsons and the BSO
  3. Déjardin and the BSO in Saint-Saëns's Cello Masterpiece
Past BSO Broadcasts
  1. Tchaikovsky, Reid, and Sibelius, with Rakitina and the BSO
  2. Britten’s "War Requiem" with Pappano and the BSO
  3. All-Brahms with the BSO at Tanglewood
The Bach Hour
  1. Joy and Depth in Bach's Cantata 31
  2. By Mozart, After Bach
  3. Masaaki Suzuki and Bach's Italian Connections
Upcoming "In Concert" Broadcasts
  1. The Apotheosis of the Dance, from H+H
Past "In Concert" Broadcasts
  1. Musical Pyrotechnics from Boston Baroque
  2. No Ordinary Women
  3. Night and Dreams, with the Celebrity Series
