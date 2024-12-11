-
Boston-based choir Nightingale Vocal Ensemble shakes up the classical choral format with their entirely improvised debut album “Composition Sped Up.”
-
Much ink has been spilled in writing books about classical music. Here are some staff favorites.
-
Japanese composer, columnist and iconoclast Takashi Yoshimatsu evokes babbling brooks, chirping birds, and delicate beauty in this radically pastoral album featuring Sachio Fujioka and the Manchester Camerata.
-
20 years after first moving to the United States, violinist Augustin Hadelich's newest recording is a celebration of the kaleidoscopic tapestry of American classical music.
-
The '24s have been very good years for classical pieces that became top hits of the day!
-
A musical melange as varied as the leaves I still need to rake off the lawn, just for you in this month's Instant Replay.
-
Matthew Guard, Artistic Director of the Boston-based vocal ensemble, talks about their new album, "Clear Voices in the Dark," the monumental challenge of recording Poulenc's "Figure Humaine," and music as a human reaction to violence.
-
One of the great things about the Bard is how adaptable his plays are. There are endless ways to interpret them — on stage and on screen, sure, but also in music!
-
The Boston Symphony's new composer chair talks about his roots in the churches of his family, his hopes and plans with the BSO, and the deep meanings of his music on a new recording called "Four Symphonic Works."
-
The "Fab Four" via South Korea, the North Seas meet the Vineyard, and a Pterodactyl scream . . . yes, we're ready for what fall may bring.
-
Composer, pianist, singer-songwriter, and creative chair of the Oregon Symphony Gabriel Kahane confronts uncomfortable truths about the housing crisis in America with his witty, eclectic, dynamic, and genre-defying oratorio “emergency shelter intake form,” performed by the Oregon Symphony.
-
Whether it's been a "wistful" summer, or a "high-energy" one, or even a "big ideas" kind of summer, we've got just the right soundtrack for you.