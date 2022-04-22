In Concert
Sundays, 7pm
In Concert captures the wealth of incredible music being performed in and around the Boston area, from the Handel and Haydn Society to A Far Cry, from the Gardner Museum to Rockport Music, and beyond. See a full list of broadcast partners here.
WCRB In Concert features a Leonard Bernstein world premiere at Tanglewood and seaside chamber music from Cape Cod.
The Boston Pops celebrate the musical magic of Alan Menken in a program dedicated to the beloved scorer and songwriter, with Broadway stars Susan Egan, Telly Leung, and Alton Fitzgerald White, all conducted by Keith Lockhart.