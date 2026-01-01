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In Concert
Sundays, 7pm

In Concert captures the wealth of incredible music being performed in and around the Boston area, from the Handel and Haydn Society to Boston Chamber Music Society and beyond. See a full list of broadcast partners here.

Upcoming Episodes Previous and On Demand Episodes
Upcoming Episodes
  • Neave Trio
    "American Mosaics: Neave Trio," with GBH Music
    Sunday, September 6th, 2026 at 7:00pm, on WCRB In Concert with GBH Music, the two-time Grammy-nominated Neave Trio closes out GBH Music’s 2025-2026 season with "American Mosaics," a program celebrating the diverse voices that have shaped, and been shaped by, American musical traditions.
  • All four men wear dark jeans and turtlenecks. They smile and laugh together on a street in New York City, all while carrying their instruments.
    Newport Classical Presents the Isidore String Quartet
    Sunday, September 20th, 2026 at 7:00pm, on WCRB In Concert, the ISQ, founded in 2019 at the Juilliard School, performs the music of Haydn and Mendelssohn at The Breakers Mansion in Newport, RI.
  • Rachel Barton Pine poses in front of a harpishord holding her violin. She has ginger red hair and large blue eyes.
    Rachel Barton Pine at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum
    Sunday, October 4th, 2026 at 7:00pm, on WCRB In Concert with the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Rachel Barton Pine presents a recital on violin and viola d’amore, including the Gardner Museum's extraordinary 1770s viola d'amore.
  • From left to right: ACO Director and violinist Richard Tognetti, and oud virtuoso Joseph Tawadros.
    "The Four Seasons," Reimagined with the Australian Chamber Orchestra
    Sunday, October 11th, 2026 at 7:00pm, on WCRB In Concert with Celebrity Series of Boston, Egyptian Australian musicians Joseph and James Tawadros join the ACO for an exhilarating reimagining of Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons."
  • Pianist Jeremy Denk and cellist Zlatomir Fung
    A Bach Celebration with Music Worcester
    Sunday, October 18th, 2026 at 7:00pm, on WCRB In Concert with Music Worcester, pianist Jeremy Denk and cellist Zlatomir Fung explore Bach’s solo music for their respective instruments in honor of the great composer's birthday.
  • Anne Azéma stands in a black dress facing her singers. They stand in a semi-circle around her, and her arms are raised in the air.
    The Boston Camerata's "Gloria! An Italian Christmas"
    Sunday, November 29th, 2026 at 7:00pm, on WCRB In Concert with The Boston Camerata, Artistic Director Anne Azéma leads a celebration of the holiday season with music from the Renaissance and early Baroque, ranging from sacred songs to instrumental fantasias and choral masterpieces.
  • Beatrice Rana
    Pianist Beatrice Rana, from Celebrity Series of Boston
    Sunday, December 27th, 2026 at 7:00pm, on WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, Rana brings her storytelling prowess and expressive piano playing to two well-loved ballet suites: Prokofiev’s "Romeo and Juliet", and Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker" suite.
Previous and On Demand Episodes
  • BFO conductor Alyssa Wang leads the orchestra and soloist Jae Cosmos Lee in her violin concerto "Swept Away."
    In Concert with the Boston Festival Orchestra
    On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Festival Orchestra, the BFO launches their fifth anniversary Summer Stage season with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Dorothy Chang’s "Skizzen," and Artistic Director Alyssa Wang's violin concerto "Swept Away."
  • Twelfth Night
    Twelfth Night Comes to The Breakers, with Newport Classical
    On WCRB In Concert with Newport Classical, the dynamic ensemble Twelfth Night brings their signature blend of historical performance and dynamic energy to Newport, RI.
  • Craigville Beach in Barnstable, MA.
    In Concert with the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival
    On WCRB In Concert with the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival, enjoy a collection of performances from CCCMF's 2025 season, featuring music by Debussy, Bach, Schubert, and Dohnányi.
  • John Williams
    The Boston Pops' Film Night
    On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, relive the adventure and wonder of John Williams’ greatest film scores with music from Harry Potter, Superman, Jaws, and Star Wars.
  • Ray Chen
    Ray Chen Joins the Boston Pops!
    On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Ray Chen brings his inventive interpretations to both classical showpieces and his favorite music from film, television, and video games.
  • The Parker Quartet
    The Parker Quartet with Rockport Music
    On WCRB In Concert with Rockport Music, Earl Lee leads the Rockport Chamber Festival Orchestra and the GRAMMY Award-winning Parker Quartet in Copland's Appalachian Spring, last performed on the Shalin Liu stage on the performance center's opening night in 2010.
  • Violinist Augustin Hadelich and pianist Marc-André Hamelin with the Boston Symphony Chamber Players
    Hadelich and Hamelin, with the Boston Symphony Chamber Players
    On WCRB In Concert with BSCP, BSO Artist-in-Residence Augustin Hadelich and pianist Marc-André Hamelin are guest soloists in music by Chausson, part of a program that also includes works by Barber and Debussy.
  • Iván Fischer and the Budapest Festival Orchestra
    The Budapest Festival Orchestra Plays Mahler’s Third, with Vivo Performing Arts
    On WCRB In Concert with Vivo Performing Arts, Iván Fischer leads the Budapest Festival Orchestra in Mahler's vivid and vast Third Symphony.
  • Brothers Enrico and Marcello Gatti
    Baroque Ebb and Flow, with the Boston Early Music Festival
    On WCRB In Concert with BEMF, Italian brothers Enrico and Marcello Gatti perform selections from Telemann’s Paris quartets, and the BEMF Orchestra performs Handel’s "Water Music" and Telemann’s own aquatic suite "Hamburger Ebb’ und Fluth."
  • Erin Morley wears soft pink lipstick and blush, and is surrounded by blossoms of a similar hue. She looks at the camera and smiles softly.
    Erin Morley's Boston Baroque Debut
    On WCRB In Concert with Boston Baroque, the renowned coloratura soprano performs concert arias by Mozart, bookended by Mozart’s "Haffner" Symphony and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2.