In Concert
Sundays, 7pm
In Concert captures the wealth of incredible music being performed in and around the Boston area, from the Handel and Haydn Society to Boston Chamber Music Society and beyond. See a full list of broadcast partners here.
Upcoming Episodes
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Sunday, September 6th, 2026 at 7:00pm, on WCRB In Concert with GBH Music, the two-time Grammy-nominated Neave Trio closes out GBH Music’s 2025-2026 season with "American Mosaics," a program celebrating the diverse voices that have shaped, and been shaped by, American musical traditions.
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Sunday, September 20th, 2026 at 7:00pm, on WCRB In Concert, the ISQ, founded in 2019 at the Juilliard School, performs the music of Haydn and Mendelssohn at The Breakers Mansion in Newport, RI.
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Sunday, October 4th, 2026 at 7:00pm, on WCRB In Concert with the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Rachel Barton Pine presents a recital on violin and viola d’amore, including the Gardner Museum's extraordinary 1770s viola d'amore.
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Sunday, October 11th, 2026 at 7:00pm, on WCRB In Concert with Celebrity Series of Boston, Egyptian Australian musicians Joseph and James Tawadros join the ACO for an exhilarating reimagining of Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons."
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Sunday, October 18th, 2026 at 7:00pm, on WCRB In Concert with Music Worcester, pianist Jeremy Denk and cellist Zlatomir Fung explore Bach’s solo music for their respective instruments in honor of the great composer's birthday.
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Sunday, November 29th, 2026 at 7:00pm, on WCRB In Concert with The Boston Camerata, Artistic Director Anne Azéma leads a celebration of the holiday season with music from the Renaissance and early Baroque, ranging from sacred songs to instrumental fantasias and choral masterpieces.
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Sunday, December 27th, 2026 at 7:00pm, on WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, Rana brings her storytelling prowess and expressive piano playing to two well-loved ballet suites: Prokofiev’s "Romeo and Juliet", and Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker" suite.
Previous and On Demand Episodes
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On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Festival Orchestra, the BFO launches their fifth anniversary Summer Stage season with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Dorothy Chang’s "Skizzen," and Artistic Director Alyssa Wang's violin concerto "Swept Away."
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On WCRB In Concert with Newport Classical, the dynamic ensemble Twelfth Night brings their signature blend of historical performance and dynamic energy to Newport, RI.
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On WCRB In Concert with the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival, enjoy a collection of performances from CCCMF's 2025 season, featuring music by Debussy, Bach, Schubert, and Dohnányi.
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On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, relive the adventure and wonder of John Williams’ greatest film scores with music from Harry Potter, Superman, Jaws, and Star Wars.
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On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Ray Chen brings his inventive interpretations to both classical showpieces and his favorite music from film, television, and video games.
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On WCRB In Concert with Rockport Music, Earl Lee leads the Rockport Chamber Festival Orchestra and the GRAMMY Award-winning Parker Quartet in Copland's Appalachian Spring, last performed on the Shalin Liu stage on the performance center's opening night in 2010.
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On WCRB In Concert with BSCP, BSO Artist-in-Residence Augustin Hadelich and pianist Marc-André Hamelin are guest soloists in music by Chausson, part of a program that also includes works by Barber and Debussy.
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On WCRB In Concert with Vivo Performing Arts, Iván Fischer leads the Budapest Festival Orchestra in Mahler's vivid and vast Third Symphony.
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On WCRB In Concert with BEMF, Italian brothers Enrico and Marcello Gatti perform selections from Telemann’s Paris quartets, and the BEMF Orchestra performs Handel’s "Water Music" and Telemann’s own aquatic suite "Hamburger Ebb’ und Fluth."
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On WCRB In Concert with Boston Baroque, the renowned coloratura soprano performs concert arias by Mozart, bookended by Mozart’s "Haffner" Symphony and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2.