Due to required transmitter work, the WGBH HD2 signal will be intermittent for several weeks. Click here for other ways to listen. Thank you for your patience!
In Concert
Sundays, 7pm

In Concert captures the wealth of incredible music being performed in and around the Boston area, from the Handel and Haydn Society to A Far Cry, from the Gardner Museum to Rockport Music, and beyond. See a full list of broadcast partners here.

Find past and on-demand broadcasts here.

  • A collage of scenery, composers, and soloists
    From the Berkshires to Cape Cod
    WCRB In Concert features a Leonard Bernstein world premiere at Tanglewood and seaside chamber music from Cape Cod.
  • Keith Lockhart
    The Pops Summon the Magic of Alan Menken
    The Boston Pops celebrate the musical magic of Alan Menken in a program dedicated to the beloved scorer and songwriter, with Broadway stars Susan Egan, Telly Leung, and Alton Fitzgerald White, all conducted by Keith Lockhart.