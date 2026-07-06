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The Boston Symphony Orchestra
Saturdays at 8pm
Hosted by Brian McCreath

CRB brings you performances from the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Hall, with host Brian McCreath, Saturdays at 8pm, with encore broadcasts on Mondays at 8pm. Find our BSO broadcast schedule and stream on-demand concerts below.

Hear and read a preview of the 2026-2027 season at Symphony Hall.

Hear and read a preview of the 2026 summer season at Tanglewood.

To learn more about hearing BSO concerts in person, visit the BSO Box Office.

view of the Koussevitzky Music Shed in the background, behind a large tree on the Tanglewood lawn
Articles
Tanglewood 2026 Broadcast Schedule
WCRB and NEPM broadcast Boston Symphony Orchestra concerts from Tanglewood Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 7pm, July 10th - August 23rd.
Upcoming Broadcast Schedule Previous and On Demand Broadcasts More on the BSO and Tanglewood
Upcoming Broadcast Schedule
  • John Williams conducts the BSO at Tanglewood in front of a giant film screen, playing the film "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."
    Lockhart Leads the Pops in John Williams’ Film Night!
    Saturday, August 15th, 2026 at 8:00pm, in an encore broadcast from last summer, John Williams’ Film Night returns with a fabulous program of film music highlights specially curated by Pops Conductor Laureate Williams himself and featuring Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops.
  • Violinist Ray Chen and conductor Marin Alsop
    Marin Alsop, Ray Chen, and the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra
    Sunday, August 16, 2026 at 7:00pm, Tanglewood Music Center alum Marin Alsop leads the TMCO in Bruch’s First Violin Concerto, with soloist Ray Chen, as well as Anna Clyne’s "Masquerade" and Mahler’s Symphony No. 5.
  • Baritone Thomas Hampson and soprano Renée Fleming
    Fleming and Hampson Sing “Nixon in China” at Tanglewood
    Friday, August 21st, 2026 at 8:00pm, soprano Renée Fleming and baritone Thomas Hampson sing selections from John Adams’s opera “Nixon in China” in a program led by Music Director Andris Nelsons that also includes works by Carlos Simon and Samuel Barber.
  • Randall Goosby
    Randall Goosby’s Tanglewood Debut!
    Saturday, August 22, 2026 at 8:00pm, Thomas Wilkins conducts the first BSO performance of Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2, with soloist Randall Goosby in his Tanglewood debut, part of a program that also includes Bernstein’s life-affirming "Chichester Psalms" and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8.
  • Conductor Gustavo Gimeno
    The BSO and Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” at Tanglewood
    Sunday, August 23, 2026 at 7:00pm, Gustavo Gimeno leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and a stellar cast of soloists in Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and its inspirational “Ode to Joy.”
Previous and On Demand Broadcasts
More on the BSO and Tanglewood

To learn more about hearing BSO concerts in person, visit the BSO Box Office.

Hear the BSO Channel in the player above, or listen on the CRB Classical app.

Learn more about the 2026-2027 season at Symphony Hall.

Read an appreciation of the late Seiji Ozawa, Music Director Laureate of the BSO.

Watch Beyond the Baton: A Conductor's Journey, a PBS profile of Thomas Wilkins, BSO Artistic Advisor for Education and Community Engagement.