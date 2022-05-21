© 2022
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Due to required transmitter work, the WGBH HD2 signal will be intermittent for several weeks. Click here for other ways to listen. Thank you for your patience!
The Boston Symphony Orchestra
Saturdays at 8pm
Hosted by Ron Della Chiesa

CRB brings you performances from Symphony Hall with host Ron Della Chiesa every Saturday at 8pm.

To learn more about Boston Symphony concerts, visit the BSO Box Office.

Hear the BSO Channel in the player above, or listen on the CRB Classical app.

See previews of upcoming seasons:

2022 summer season at Tanglewood

2022-2023 season at Symphony Hall

Upcoming Broadcasts
  • Andris Nelsons
    Gubaidulina and Rachmaninoff, from Nelsons and the BSO
    Saturday at 8pm, in a celebration of the composer's 90th birthday, Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Sofia Gubaidulina's "The Light of the End," as well as Rachmaninoff’s powerfully dramatic Third Symphony.
  • Victor Wooten
    Bass Legend Victor Wooten and the Boston Symphony
    The celebrated electric bassist is the soloist in his own concerto, "La Lección Tres," and the BSO's Thomas Wilkins conducts music from Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's "Hiawatha" and Duke Ellington’s "The River."
  • Beatrice Rana
    Beatrice Rana, Tchaikovsky, and the BSO
    The Italian pianist is the soloist in the sweeping epic of Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1, and Dima Slobodeniouk leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7.
  • Roderick Cox cr courtesy of the artist.jpg
    Roderick Cox's BSO Debut
    BSO Principal Clarinetist William R. Hudgins is the soloist in Mozart’s timeless Clarinet Concerto, and Roderick Cox leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Mendelssohn's "Scottish" Symphony.
  • Håkan Hardenberger
    An American Premiere with Håkan Hardenberger and the BSO
    The Swedish trumpeter is the soloist in Jörg Widmann's Towards Paradise, a BSO co-commission, and Andris Nelsons conducts Mahler’s vision of nature, life, and transformation, the First Symphony.
  • Andris Nelsons
    An All-Brahms Program with Andris Nelsons and the BSO
    The Boston Symphony's Music Director leads the orchestra through the rustic serenity of the German composer's Serenade No. 2, as well as his roiling and triumphant First Symphony.