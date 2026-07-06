Saturdays at 8pm

CRB brings you performances from the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Hall, with host Brian McCreath, Saturdays at 8pm, with encore broadcasts on Mondays at 8pm. Find our BSO broadcast schedule and stream on-demand concerts below.

Hear and read a preview of the 2026-2027 season at Symphony Hall.

Hear and read a preview of the 2026 summer season at Tanglewood.

To learn more about hearing BSO concerts in person, visit the BSO Box Office.