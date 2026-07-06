CRB brings you performances from the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Hall, with host Brian McCreath, Saturdays at 8pm, with encore broadcasts on Mondays at 8pm. Find our BSO broadcast schedule and stream on-demand concerts below.
Hear and read a preview of the 2026-2027 season at Symphony Hall.
Hear and read a preview of the 2026 summer season at Tanglewood.
To learn more about hearing BSO concerts in person, visit the BSO Box Office.
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Saturday, August 15th, 2026 at 8:00pm, in an encore broadcast from last summer, John Williams’ Film Night returns with a fabulous program of film music highlights specially curated by Pops Conductor Laureate Williams himself and featuring Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops.
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Sunday, August 16, 2026 at 7:00pm, Tanglewood Music Center alum Marin Alsop leads the TMCO in Bruch’s First Violin Concerto, with soloist Ray Chen, as well as Anna Clyne’s "Masquerade" and Mahler’s Symphony No. 5.
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Friday, August 21st, 2026 at 8:00pm, soprano Renée Fleming and baritone Thomas Hampson sing selections from John Adams’s opera “Nixon in China” in a program led by Music Director Andris Nelsons that also includes works by Carlos Simon and Samuel Barber.
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Saturday, August 22, 2026 at 8:00pm, Thomas Wilkins conducts the first BSO performance of Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2, with soloist Randall Goosby in his Tanglewood debut, part of a program that also includes Bernstein’s life-affirming "Chichester Psalms" and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8.
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Sunday, August 23, 2026 at 7:00pm, Gustavo Gimeno leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and a stellar cast of soloists in Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and its inspirational “Ode to Joy.”
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In an encore broadcast, Wang joins returning conductor Domingo Hindoyan for Prokofiev’s Second Piano Concerto, bookended by Copland’s optimistic Third Symphony and Bernstein’s Three Dance Episodes from “On The Town.”
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Anna Handler leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a program that includes Christopher Rountree’s "For Martha (Variations on a Theme of Leonard Bernstein)," Aaron Copland’s "Appalachian Spring," and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.
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In the final part of a three-concert series curated by Yo-Yo Ma, Grammy-winning vocalist Arooj Aftab joins Ma in John Tavener’s Mahámátar, followed by Kayhan Kalhor’s Venus in the Mirror with the composer and cellist Karen Ouzounian, and Osvaldo Golijov’s Azul with BSO cellist Christine Lee.
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In the second of three BSO concerts curated by Yo-Yo Ma, the cellist explores the vibrancy of American music and its reflection of the triumphs, tragedies, and vitality of our country with roots musicians Aoife O'Donovan and Jennifer Kreisberg.
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In the first of three BSO concerts curated by Yo-Yo Ma, he and violinist Renaud Capuçon are the soloists in the Double Concerto by Brahms, part of a program led by Samy Rachid.
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Longtime BSO-collaborator Bell returns to Tanglewood as the violin soloist in Max Bruch’s virtuosic “Scottish Fantasy,” and Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Robert Schumann’s “Rhenish” Symphony and Sarah Kirkland Snider’s "Marmoris."
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Soprano Nikola Hillebrand is Susanna and baritone Michael Sumuel is Figaro as the Boston Symphony and Music Director Andris Nelsons perform one of Mozart’s most endearingly captivating operas.
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Esa-Pekka Salonen leads the Boston Symphony in the passionate Prelude and Liebestod from Wagner’s "Tristan and Isolde" and Sibelius’s Symphony No. 7, as well as Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 with soloist Yefim Bronfman.
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In the final part of a concert series led by Music Director Andris Nelsons pairing works by Mozart and Tchaikovsky, Himari makes her BSO debut as the soloist in Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 1, followed by Tchaikovsky’s blazingly triumphant Symphony No. 5.
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In the second of a three-concert series pairing music by Mozart and Tchaikovsky, Paul Lewis is the soloist Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 27, part of a program led by Music Director Andris Nelsons that culminates with Tchaikovsky’s exhilarating Symphony No. 4.
To learn more about hearing BSO concerts in person, visit the BSO Box Office.
Hear the BSO Channel in the player above, or listen on the CRB Classical app.
Learn more about the 2026-2027 season at Symphony Hall.
Read an appreciation of the late Seiji Ozawa, Music Director Laureate of the BSO.
Watch Beyond the Baton: A Conductor's Journey, a PBS profile of Thomas Wilkins, BSO Artistic Advisor for Education and Community Engagement.