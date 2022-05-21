The Boston Symphony Orchestra
Saturdays at 8pm
CRB brings you performances from Symphony Hall with host Ron Della Chiesa every Saturday at 8pm.
To learn more about Boston Symphony concerts, visit the BSO Box Office.
Hear the BSO Channel in the player above, or listen on the CRB Classical app.
See previews of upcoming seasons:
2022 summer season at Tanglewood
Upcoming Broadcasts
-
Saturday at 8pm, in a celebration of the composer's 90th birthday, Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Sofia Gubaidulina's "The Light of the End," as well as Rachmaninoff’s powerfully dramatic Third Symphony.
-
The celebrated electric bassist is the soloist in his own concerto, "La Lección Tres," and the BSO's Thomas Wilkins conducts music from Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's "Hiawatha" and Duke Ellington’s "The River."
-
The Italian pianist is the soloist in the sweeping epic of Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1, and Dima Slobodeniouk leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7.
-
BSO Principal Clarinetist William R. Hudgins is the soloist in Mozart’s timeless Clarinet Concerto, and Roderick Cox leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Mendelssohn's "Scottish" Symphony.
-
The Swedish trumpeter is the soloist in Jörg Widmann's Towards Paradise, a BSO co-commission, and Andris Nelsons conducts Mahler’s vision of nature, life, and transformation, the First Symphony.
-
The Boston Symphony's Music Director leads the orchestra through the rustic serenity of the German composer's Serenade No. 2, as well as his roiling and triumphant First Symphony.