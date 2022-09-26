Boston Baroque's 50th Anniversary Celebration with GBH Music

Join Boston Baroque and GBH Music for conversation and musical interludes celebrating Boston Baroque's 50th Anniversary season, featuring Founding Music Director Martin Pearlman, GBH Music's Anthony Rudel, concertmaster Christina Day Martinson, and soprano Susanna Phillips.

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

In-person Reception and Performance: 6:00 PM

Livestream Only: 7pm

Musical Offerings:

Arcangelo Corelli: Trio Sonata in B flat, Op. 3, No. 3

G.F. Handel: "Ogni vento ch'al porto lo spinga" from Agrippina

G.F. Handel: "Da tempeste" from Giulio Cesare

Susanna Phillips, soprano

Christina Day Martinson, violin

Jesse Irons, violin

Cullen O'Neil, cello

Martin Pearlman, harpsichord

Explore the rest of Boston Baroque's 50th season here.

