Boston Baroque's 50th Anniversary Celebration with GBH Music
Join Boston Baroque and GBH Music for conversation and musical interludes celebrating Boston Baroque's 50th Anniversary season, featuring Founding Music Director Martin Pearlman, GBH Music's Anthony Rudel, concertmaster Christina Day Martinson, and soprano Susanna Phillips.
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
In-person Reception and Performance: 6:00 PM
Livestream Only: 7pm
Musical Offerings:
Arcangelo Corelli: Trio Sonata in B flat, Op. 3, No. 3
G.F. Handel: "Ogni vento ch'al porto lo spinga" from Agrippina
G.F. Handel: "Da tempeste" from Giulio Cesare
Susanna Phillips, soprano
Christina Day Martinson, violin
Jesse Irons, violin
Cullen O'Neil, cello
Martin Pearlman, harpsichord