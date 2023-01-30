Rasa Quartet and Boston Baroque’s X-tet: Celtic meets Classical

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

7:30 PM–9:00 PM

A Celtic tune often tugs on a feeling deep within, deeply touching the human spirit. Whether it’s a tender ballad that makes you cry or a reel that compels you to dance, it’s the emotion that counts! Many great composers understood that all too well, and they captured that passion and excitement in their music. Now GBH MUSIC invites you to a unique music adventure as two great chamber groups come together for the first time to explore some Celtic tunes and the classical pieces they inspired!

Join GBH MUSIC on Tuesday February 7th at 7:30 pm for this great Celtic-classical jam-session, in-studio or on-line, featuring the Rasa String Quartet and the X-tet from Boston Baroque. So, join us and experience, explore, and enjoy this unique musical adventure.

7:30-9pm Formal program (In-person and Virtual)

This program will be moderated by Anthony Rudel, General Manager of GBH Music.

You have two ticket options:

The in-studio experience is taking place from 7:30-9pm EST. This in-studio ticket includes a general admission seat to enjoy the formal program.

Join the virtual event, from 7:30-9pm EST. This event is free, but registration is required.

Boston Baroque X-tet photo credit: Nathaniel Hansen and

Rasa photo credit: Steven Manwaring

