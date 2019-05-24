Lizzo Wants to Play Flute with the Boston Pops

Also in this link roundup: Bradley Cooper, Albert Einstein, and a really huge viola. You ready?

1. Check out this enormous viola, commissioned for a student transitioning from cello:

The largest viola I’ve ever seen.



Made by a former viola student of mine, Kristin Ballanger, who is now an instructor for the Chicago School of Violin Making. so proud of her!#viola #violin #ClassicalMusic #Chicago #proud pic.twitter.com/nBH9C8FBCA — Michael Hall (@mhall_viola) May 18, 2019

2. Remember Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic? He'll be narrating "Candide" with the Philadelphia Orchestra in June.

3. Meet the pianist who tows his baby grand piano around the world -- on his bicycle!

View this post on Instagram (Updated) And the schedule for this weekend 03.30.19 - #Boston #Copley square 7-10pm 03.31.19 - 5-9pm Union square A post shared by Klavierkunst - Davide Martello (@klavierkunst_) on Mar 27, 2019 at 2:34pm PDT

4. "Life without playing music is inconcievable to me." In addition to being a physics genius, Albert Einstein was also a musician. Here's a look at his musical life -- including the concerts he gave after he became famous.

5. Remember when Philippe Quint's album "Chaplin's Smile" was our CD of the Week? He just released the music video for the title track:

6. Playing flute is hard. Working out is hard. What about doing both... at the same time?

7. On a similar note: singing opera is hard. Aerial silk is hard. What about both at the same time? Soprano Rainelle Krause shows us how it's done.

View this post on Instagram SOUND ON!!! Lakmé is really best served in midair @irini_kyriakidou #opusopera #flycircusspace #incredible #talent @ada.artists A post shared by Rainelle Krause (@rainellekrause) on May 18, 2019 at 12:29pm PDT

8. One of our favorite hip hop artists of the moment, Lizzo, started out in music as a classical flutist! On NPR's Fresh Air this week, she said, "I saw a life of concert black and Boston Pops and traveling the world." She still plays flute and brings it out during concerts -- plus, her flute has an Instagram account that we love.