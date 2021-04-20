April is National Poetry Month

This month marks the 25th annual celebration of poetry and poets in April. And with a poet spotlighted at the presidential inauguration and at the Super Bowl as well, let’s celebrate by exploring a few musical pieces inspired by poetry.

In 1890, Claude Debussy’s Suite bergamasque included a gentle movement called “Clair de lune” (Moonlight). He was so taken by this poem by Paul Verlaine that he even made two other settings for the poem for voice and piano.

Clair de lune

Your soul is a chosen landscape

Where charming masquerades and dancers are promenading,

Playing the lute and dancing, and almost

Sad beneath their fantastic disguises.

While singing in a minor key

Of victorious love, and the pleasant life

They seem not to believe in their own happiness

And their song blends with the light of the moon,

With the sand and beautiful light of the moon,

Which sets the birds in the trees dreaming,

And makes the fountains sob with ecstasy,

The slender water streams among the marble statues.

And here is an amazing piano roll recording of Debussy himself(!) playing the music the poem inspired:

Felix Mendelssohn’s Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage Overture is one piece that was inspired by two poems by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe: “Quiet Sea” and “Prosperous Journey.” It is believed Goethe intended the poems to be paired, and during his own lifetime they were published together a number of times.

While other poets and artists of the romantic era were depicting exciting storms and rough seas, Goethe first focused on the ‘quiet sea’ as a troublesome danger to ships and crew. Finally, winds stir up, land is spotted, and all will be well.

Quiet Sea

Deep quiet rules the waters;

Motionless, the sea reposes,

And the boatsman looks about with alarm

At the smooth surfaces about him.

No wind comes from any direction!

A deathly, terrible quiet!

In the vast expanse,

Not one wave stirs.

Prosperous Voyage

The mist is torn away,

The heavens turn bright,

And Aeolus unfastens

The bonds of fear.

There, the winds rustle,

The boatsman stirs.

Quickly! Quickly!

The waves rise up again.

The distant view draws close,

Land ho, I call!

Here is Mendelssohn’s blend of the two poems, with Bernard Haitink conducting the London Philharmonic Orchestra:

American poet Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass inspired English composer Gustav Holst to honor him by writing the Walt Whitman Overture. But English composer Ernest Farrar actually took one of Whitman’s poems, “Song of the Open Road,” and turned it into an orchestral piece filled with the musical equivalent of wide-open spaces. Here’s the first part of the poem:

Song of the Open Road

1

Afoot and light-hearted I take to the open road,

Healthy, free, the world before me,

The long brown path before me leading wherever I choose.

Henceforth I ask not good-fortune, I myself am good-fortune,

Henceforth I whimper no more, postpone no more, need nothing,

Done with indoor complaints, libraries, querulous criticisms,

Strong and content I travel the open road.

The earth, that is sufficient,

I do not want the constellations any nearer,

I know they are very well where they are,

I know they suffice for those who belong to them.

(Still here I carry my old delicious burdens,

I carry them, men and women, I carry them with me wherever I go,

I swear it is impossible for me to get rid of them,

I am fill’d with them, and I will fill them in return.)

(courtesy of The Walt Whitman Archive, CC BY 4.0)

And here is Alisdair Mitchell conducting the Philharmonia Orchestra:

Artists get inspiration from lots of different things, from vacations to beautiful places, major historical events, and even the deaths of those they hold dear. Setting an event to a canvas or sheet music is just another way to help people connect to the experience. When the inspiration is a poem, I like to think the artists are acknowledging the poet’s spirit as well as the poem itself.

CODA: Although many of us think of Mickey Mouse making a mess of the Wizard’s magical spells when we hear “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” Paul Dukas would not have imagined Disney Studios using his 1897 piece in their 1940 movie, “Fantasia.” Dukas was honoring another Goethe poem, Der Zauberlehrling.

Here’s the beginning of the Mickey Mouse scene:

And here is an 1878 translation of Goethe's poem by Paul Dyrsen:

The Sorcerer's Apprentice

Gone's for once the old magician

With his countenance forbidding;

I'm now master,

I'm tactician,

All his ghosts must do my bidding.

Know his incantation,

Spell and gestures too;

By my mind's creation

Wonders shall I do.

Flood impassive

With persistence

From a distance

Want I rushing

And at last abundant, massive

Here into my basin gushing

Come, old broom!

For work get ready,

Dress yourself, put on your tatters

You 're, I know, a servant steady

And proficient in such matters.

On two legs stand gravely,

Have a head, besides,

With your pail now bravely

Off, and do take strides!

Flood impassive

With persistence

From a distance

Want I rushing

And at last abundant, massive

Here into my basin gushing

Like a whirlwind he is going

To the stream, and then in

Like an engine he is throwing

Water for my use; with flurry

Do I watch the steady;

Not a drop is spilled,

Basin, bowls already

Are with water filled.

Fool unwitty,

Stop your going!

Overflowing

Are the dishes.

I forgot the charm; what pity!

Now my words are empty

For the magic charm undoing

What I did,

I have forgotten.

Be a broom!

Be not renewing

Now your efforts, spell-begotten!

Still his work abhorrent

Does the wretch resume;

Where I look a torrent

Threatens me with doom.

No, no longer

Shall I suffer

You to offer

Bold defiance.

I have brains,

I am the stronger

And I shall enforce compliance

You, hell's miscreate abortion,

Is this house doomed to perdition?

Signs I see in every portion

Of impending demolition.

Servant, cursed and senseless,

Do obey my will!

Be a broom defenseless,

Be a stick!

Stand still!

Not impurely

Shall you ravage.

Wait! you savage,

I'll beset you,

With my hatchet opportunely

Shall I split your wood, I bet

There he comes again with water! -

How my soul for murder itclies!

First I stun and then I slaughter,

That is good for beasts and witches.

Well! he 's gone! - and broken

Is the stick in two.

He's not worth a token;

Now I hope, I do!

Woe! It is so.

Both the broken

Parts betoken

One infernal

Servant's doubling.

Woe! It is so.

Now do help me, powers eternal!

Both are running, both are plodding

And with still increased persistence

Hall and work-shop they are flooding.

Master, come to my assistance! -

Wrong I was in calling

Spirits, I avow,

For I find them galling,

Cannot rule them now.

"Be obedient

Broom, be hiding

And subsiding!

None should ever

But the master, when expedient,

Call you as a ghostly lever!"