Boston Landmarks Orchestra on the Esplanade
Boston Landmarks Orchestra returns to the DCR Hatch Memorial Shell on the Esplanade for a series of free, live concerts under the stars.
The Boston Landmarks Orchestra and Music Director Christopher Wilkins continue a now two-decade tradition with open air concerts at Boston's historic DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade, next to the waters of the Charles River.
Concerts begin at 7pm on Wednesdays, beginning July 20. For more information, visit the Boston Landmarks Orchestra.
Here is the schedule for Boston Landmarks Orchestra concerts:
Sorcerer’s Apprentice & Symphonie Fantastique: Telling Tales
July 20, 2022, 7pm | Hatch Shell
Boston Landmarks Orchestra
Christopher Wilkins, conductor
SMETANA “The Moldau” from Ma Vlast (My Fatherland)
Ethyl SMYTH The Wreckers Overture
DUKAS The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique
Finlandia & Romeo and Juliet: Sweet Sorrow
July 27, 2022, 7pm | Hatch Shell
Boston Landmarks Orchestra
Christopher Wilkins, conductor
VERDI Nabucco Overture
Florence PRICE Ethiopia’s Shadow in America
Boris LYATOSHINSKY Symphony No. 3 in B minor, Peace Shall Defeat War (1st movement)
SIBELIUS Finlandia
David AMRAM Symphony: Songs of the Soul (3rd movement)
TCHAIKOVSKY Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy
Beethoven's 9th Symphony
(Saturday) August 6, 2022, 7pm | Hatch Shell
Boston Landmarks Orchestra
One City Choir
Coro Allegro
Christopher Wilkins, conductor
David Hodgkins, chorus master
Sigourney Cook, soprano
Tichina Vaughan, mezzo-soprano
Ethan Bremner, tenor
Phillip Bullock, baritone
ROSSINI William Tell Overture
Johann STRAUSS, Jr. To America: Fair Columbia Waltzes
Diane WHITE-CLAYTON Many Mansions (world premiere)
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9
Mendelssohn & Fabiola Méndez: Symphonic Folk
August 17, 2022, 7pm | Hatch Shell
Boston Landmarks Orchestra
Christopher Wilkins, conductor
Fabiola Méndez, cuatro
Felix MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 4 in A, “Italian”
Fabiola MENDEZ Bomba pa’ la diaspora and other selections
GERSWHIN Cuban Overture
BIZET L’Arlésienne (excerpts from original version)
CHAVEZ Sinfonia india
Florence PRICE Folksongs in Counterpoint (Selections)
Pines of Rome: The Virtuoso Orchestra
August 24, 2022, 7pm | Hatch Shell
Boston Landmarks Orchestra
Christopher Wilkins, conductor
BERNSTEIN Candide Overture
William DAWSON Negro Folk Symphony (Boston premiere)
ENESCO Romanian Rhapsody in A major, Op. 11, No. 1
RESPIGHI The Pines of Rome