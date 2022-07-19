Boston Landmarks Orchestra on the Esplanade

The Boston Landmarks Orchestra and Music Director Christopher Wilkins continue a now two-decade tradition with open air concerts at Boston's historic DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade, next to the waters of the Charles River.

Concerts begin at 7pm on Wednesdays, beginning July 20. For more information, visit the Boston Landmarks Orchestra.

Here is the schedule for Boston Landmarks Orchestra concerts:

Sorcerer’s Apprentice & Symphonie Fantastique: Telling Tales

July 20, 2022, 7pm | Hatch Shell

Boston Landmarks Orchestra

Christopher Wilkins, conductor

SMETANA “The Moldau” from Ma Vlast (My Fatherland)

Ethyl SMYTH The Wreckers Overture

DUKAS The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique

Finlandia & Romeo and Juliet: Sweet Sorrow

July 27, 2022, 7pm | Hatch Shell

Boston Landmarks Orchestra

Christopher Wilkins, conductor

VERDI Nabucco Overture

Florence PRICE Ethiopia’s Shadow in America

Boris LYATOSHINSKY Symphony No. 3 in B minor, Peace Shall Defeat War (1st movement)

SIBELIUS Finlandia

David AMRAM Symphony: Songs of the Soul (3rd movement)

TCHAIKOVSKY Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy

Beethoven's 9th Symphony

(Saturday) August 6, 2022, 7pm | Hatch Shell

Boston Landmarks Orchestra

One City Choir

Coro Allegro

Christopher Wilkins, conductor

David Hodgkins, chorus master

Sigourney Cook, soprano

Tichina Vaughan, mezzo-soprano

Ethan Bremner, tenor

Phillip Bullock, baritone

ROSSINI William Tell Overture

Johann STRAUSS, Jr. To America: Fair Columbia Waltzes

Diane WHITE-CLAYTON Many Mansions (world premiere)

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9

Mendelssohn & Fabiola Méndez: Symphonic Folk

August 17, 2022, 7pm | Hatch Shell

Boston Landmarks Orchestra

Christopher Wilkins, conductor

Fabiola Méndez, cuatro

Felix MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 4 in A, “Italian”

Fabiola MENDEZ Bomba pa’ la diaspora and other selections

GERSWHIN Cuban Overture

BIZET L’Arlésienne (excerpts from original version)

CHAVEZ Sinfonia india

Florence PRICE Folksongs in Counterpoint (Selections)

Pines of Rome: The Virtuoso Orchestra

August 24, 2022, 7pm | Hatch Shell

Boston Landmarks Orchestra

Christopher Wilkins, conductor

BERNSTEIN Candide Overture

William DAWSON Negro Folk Symphony (Boston premiere)

ENESCO Romanian Rhapsody in A major, Op. 11, No. 1

RESPIGHI The Pines of Rome