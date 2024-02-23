Instant Replay: 058

This series highlights our favorite music of the moment – discoveries we’ve made when we’re at home cooking or cleaning, at the office, or out and about. Classical or otherwise, old, new, or just really cool, these are the tracks we’ve had on repeat this month. Find a cumulative playlist at the end of this post. Happy listening!

University of Michigan Opera Theatre — James P. Johnson: De Organizer (Reconstructed by J. Dapogny)

Laura Carlo

Time to add to the long-neglected opera section of my collection. Hubs and I wanted to treat ourselves to "something new." We found it! Naxos issued a recording from the University of Michigan Opera program. I knew composer James P. Johnson (1894-1955) as the "King of Stride Piano," but never knew he collaborated with Langston Hughes to write a one-act opera, De Organizer. Never heard it before . . . now it's on "repeat." Beautiful voices coming out of the university opera program, too.

Paul Simon, Ladysmith Back Mambazo — Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes

Brian McCreath

Sometime, an Instant Replay is a discovery, maybe a deep cut or, more often, a new track that grabs and won’t let go. But sometimes, it’s a return to something familiar, from way back in the day. Graceland was a constant in my life at one point, and I’m sure I’m not alone in being forever grateful to Paul Simon for bringing Ladysmith Black Mambazo to a brighter spotlight than they had experienced before. So, when I fired up “Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes” recently, I was happy hear that it (and the rest of the album) doesn’t really feel dated at all to me. It may have come from the mid-80s, but it could be released today and still have those same qualities of relaxed groove and imagination it did back then. Truly timeless.

Roomful of Teeth, Brad Wells — Caroline Shaw: Partita for 8 Voices: No. 1, Allemande

Will Peacock

Roomful of Teeth has been on my mind lately, and in my ears. Like many others, my first encounter with the choral powerhouse was with Caroline Shaw’s Pulitzer Prize-winning and paradigm-shifting Partita for 8 Voices, and I have kept coming back over a decade later to listen again, again, and again. It is a piece of music so rich in depth, so unique in its construction, and woven together from so many disparate yet complimentary elements (both familiar and unfamiliar) that rewards more and more with each additional listen. It has cemented a permanent place in my heart and my ears.

Cécile McLorin Salvant — Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying

Julia Marcus

At the beginning of February, I got to see Cécile McLorin Salvant LIVE at Sanders Theater for my first-ever Celebrity Series concert! She and pianist Sullivan Fortner are absolute masters when it comes to reimagining songs of all genres as jazz tunes. Some highlights from her show include renditions of "Stepsisters' Lament" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, a Burt Bacharach & Hal David suite of "(There's) Always Something There to Remind Me," "Alfie," and "Wives and Lovers," and even "Barbara Song" from Kurt Weill's Three Penny Opera — not to mention an encore mashup of two Kate Bush songs that left audience members teary as they exited the theater (myself included).

Off of my favorite Cécile album Ghost Song, here's a mashup of "Optimistic Voices" from The Wizard of Oz and Gregory Porter's "No Love Dying."

Mitsuko Uchida, Jeffrey Tate, English Chamber Orchestra — W.A. Mozart: Rondo in D, K 382, I. Allegretto grazioso

Katie Ladrigan

All right — who's seen the 1980 comedic spies-chasing-spy classic, Hopscotch? For the uninitiated, it tells the story of Miles Kendig (Walter Matthau — perfect casting), field agent for the CIA, forced into desk work until retirement. Kendig decides instead to write his memoirs, sending copies to all the major intelligence agencies around the world, and chaos ensues! Which country will get to him first?? How will he stay one step ahead of them all?? And which Mozart aria will be playing??? Except for a couple of scenes in bars, the soundtrack is all classical: Rossini, Puccini, and best of all, Mozart! The piece that really grabbed me is the opening of Mozart's Rondo in D — a set of variations between piano and orchestra, woven throughout the entirety of the film. This movie was the first time I ever heard it, and it (along with the film) has become a perennial favorite!

(A note to those watching Hopscotch for the first time, it does have some profanity in it, all thanks to the antagonist.)

Aoife O’Donovan, Madison Cunningham — Passengers

Edyn-Mae Stevenson

Lyrics aside, I’m convinced that Aoife O’Donovan’s “Passengers” is the perfect driving song. It helps that I’m a huge fan of anything Madison Cunningham gets her hands on. The subdued vocals and fuzzy guitar lend a sweetness to this track that has me dreaming of summer.

Allison Russell — All Without Within

Emily Marvosh

When I first heard this album from songwriter Allison Russell, I described it as “Janelle Monae +1 disco,” but it defies easy categorization. The album as a whole shows off her Roots credentials (she won the Grammy for Roots Performance) as well as her limitless vocals. She deserves more recognition, and more listens!

Joe Cuba — I'm Insane

Russ Gershon

Joe Cuba (1931-2009) was born not in Cuba, but in Harlem, neé Gilberto Miguel Calderón Cardona. He played the congas and by 1954 was leading bands, which traversed an amazing range of styles. From classic mambo to bugalú to salsa, from bop to doo-wop and soul, he remained popular in the Latin community for decades and even dented the Billboard Hot 100 several times. His #62 hit "Bang Bang" was used in The Wolf of Wall Street, Chef, and several other films in recent years.

When I first heard "I'm Insane" I found it irresistible and arranged it for my Latin band Lookie Lookie, featuring yours truly in the lead vocal role that Jimmy Sabater does so affectingly on this recording. If you find yourself singing "I'm Insane" in the shower from time to time, I can relate – haven't we all had these moments?

You'll find the full Instant Replay playlist here. Enjoy this month's playlist: