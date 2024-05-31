Instant Replay: 061

This series highlights our favorite music of the moment – discoveries we’ve made when we’re at home cooking or cleaning, at the office, or out and about. Classical or otherwise, old, new, or just really cool, these are the tracks we’ve had on repeat this month. Find a cumulative playlist at the end of this post. Happy listening!

Libor Pešek, Czech Philharmonic Orchestra — Dvorák: Czech Suite, II. Polka

Kendall Todd

Pretty often, I’ll be listening to WCRB and hear music that I know I love, but the details escape me in the moment. When that happens, chances are very high that it’s something by Dvorák. I was half-listening when the Czech Suite came on the radio the other day, made a mental note to check out the recording later, and then laughed at myself when I did, because I’m nothing if not consistent: of course it was Dvorák again. Like all the best Dvorák pieces, this one is packed with vibrant colors and lively dance rhythms, unspooling into a wild and boisterous finale. The second movement is my favorite, though — a little melancholy, and brilliantly expressive.

Billie Eilish — Skinny

Phillip Jones

Billie Eilish's 17-year-old self will always be trapped in amber by the success of breakout hit "Bad Guy" from 2018. Now she stands at the gateway to adulthood, age 22, with all the excitement, triumph, and melancholy for lost childhood that comes with it. "Skinny" wrestles with the feeling that a past version of you is the most true, sung to the Eilish of just a few years ago, right before she became one of the most famous people in the world. It's a universal feeling, stretching your past over a new adult identity, that's exploded by Eilish's unique experience of growing up with the world watching. Musically, there's a jittery cadence beneath the surface, suggesting that we could be leaving a darkened bedroom for the club at any second. The beat slips from time to time, but always returns, propelling the song to a glamorous close, as the synths subtly collide with a beautiful wash of strings, courtesy of the Attacca Quartet.

The Boston Symphony Chamber Players — Ravel: Introduction and Allegro for Harp, Flute, Clarinet, and String Quartet

Sam Brewer

When the Boston Symphony Chamber Players performed as part of the GBH Music Presents series in May, I was reminded of my favorite recording of the group. The Boston Symphony Chamber Players - Profanes Et Sacrées: 20th Century French Chamber Music, released in 2011, takes listeners on a mysterious traipse through French chamber works by Maurice Ravel, Debussy, Tomasi, Dutilleux, and Françaix. Ravel’s Introduction and Allegro for Harp, Flute, Clarinet, and String Quartet provides the gateway.

Billie Eilish — L'AMOUR DE MA VIE

Julia Marcus

More Billie!

I love Billie Eilish's new album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. I especially love how playful it is — you really get the sense that Billie and her producer brother Finneas had a lot of fun breaking the pop music rules with this one. "L'AMOUR DE MA VIE" is a perfect example of this: the 5:33 minute-long song opens as a cheeky (not to mention catchy) retro-sounding jazz tune. But then out of nowhere, the song transitions into an auto-tuned club beat! When I first heard this transition, I laughed out loud. Maybe you will too.

B Boys — Bad Decisions

Sai Patel

I've been feeling very nostalgic the past few weeks. My youngest friends from my college have graduated, the final (as far as we know...) episodes of the radio shows that we started together have aired, and now we're all working adults. That had me thinking a lot about our last few years in school together. To sort-of honor those times, I wanted to bring it back to a song we all had on repeat — in the car, on the air, or just at each other's apartments — B Boy's "Bad Decisions" would always make a feature at some point. Punchy post-punk sounds with straightforward vocals, it perfectly encapsulated those times, and was, especially back then, a total Instant Replay.

Chappell Roan — Good Luck, Babe!

Edyn-Mae Stevenson

I’m on the Chappell Roan band wagon, and the view is fantastic from up here. Her latest single is a passive-aggressive 80s-inspired bop that invokes Kate Bush at its most emotional moments. From the amount of times I’ve listened to this song, I was sure I’d be sick of it by now, but it hasn’t happened yet!

Cymande — Bra

Russ Gershon

Cymande was a band formed in London by British Afro-Caribbeans, including members from Jamaica, Guyana and Saint Vincent, in the early '70s. They made four albums and toured the US, as the first British band to headline at Harlem's Apollo Theater, in 1973. After breaking up in 1974, their music has often been sampled by DJs and this song has been used by Spike Lee in the soundtracks to Crooklyn and 25th Hour. They have had occasional reunions in the past two decades.

The music may remind you of Mandrill, the Meters, Fela Kuti. Dig the creative and idiosyncratic bass playing by band founder Steve Scipio!

Ella Fitzgerald — All of Me

Katie Ladrigan

I've been getting into Lindy Hop recently (shout out to my fellow social dancers!) and having an absolute blast! This tune has long been a favorite to listen to, and now, it's also a favorite for dancing. Nobody swings like Ella, and some of her classic scatting is the cherry on top — so grab a partner, get on the dance floor, and swing along!

Bonus version, not available as a recording — the ending of the Steve Martin/Lily Tomlin film of the same name, starting with simple sax and piano, before really cutting loose with vocalist Joe Williams. Enjoy!

Billy Fury, City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra — Wondrous Place

Laura Carlo

Other people watch TV to . . . watch TV. Apparently, I'm doing this all wrong because I watch TV and keep finding new music to love. Case in point: earlier this month I saw a commercial for Citizens Bank. I put the commercial on pause, tried to Shazam it, but had no luck. I could sense it had a 60s vibe (before my time), but it was so appealing I just had to know. Went into full Sherlock Holmes mode. Found it! Now I've been listening to it on repeat. It's "Wondrous Place" from 1960, and the commercial uses this version with singer Billy Fury and the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra. "I found a place full of charm..."

London Symphony Orchestra, London Voices — The Streets of Whiterun

William Peacock

Although it’s been almost a decade and a half since its release, the soundtrack of the widely acclaimed video game Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has never left my inner ear. From folksy and bard-like to adorn the many inns and taverns of the game, to dramatic and urgent to perfectly accompany the player’s dragon-slaying or other valiant deeds, the range, scope, and quality of this soundtrack has yet to be matched in a video game since. But the track I love the most is "The Streets of Whiterun," a stunningly beautiful and sweeping ode for orchestra, solo cello, and choir. The London Symphony Orchestra and London Voices recorded it live for an anniversary album of the game’s release in 2021. I could not recommend it enough.

————————

Listen to this month's playlist below, or enjoy the full IR playlist here.