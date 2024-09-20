Instant Replay: 065

This series highlights our favorite music of the moment – discoveries we’ve made when we’re at home cooking or cleaning, at the office, or out and about. Classical or otherwise, old, new, or just really cool, these are the tracks we’ve had on repeat this month. Find a cumulative playlist at the end of this post. Happy listening!

HOA — Push Man

Katie Ladrigan

This Korean pop band is a recent find for me — amazing what discoveries a YouTube rabbit hole will produce! They do covers of Beatles songs, but also write their own music, VERY much in the same style. This one is a great bop for getting around town, especially when waiting for the T — or joining the crowds cramming on during rush hour!

Fred Again..., Sampha — fearless

Jamie Kmak

This song sounds like realizing you’ve fallen in love with the right person, or asking your parents for advice, or calling your best friend after a rough day and they have you laughing by the end of the call. My friends and family have been such a huge part of my support system for my entire life, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without their help and encouragement. They’ve always helped me to keep going through the darkest times, to face obstacles and setbacks and still come out stronger on the other side, and to embrace opportunities for growth and transformation and change knowing I’d have them in my corner no matter what. With their help, I can handle anything. I can’t thank them enough for that.

I never thought I’d get emotional about an EDM song, but here we are.

Caroline Polachek — Dang

Edyn-Mae Stevenson

I have watched Caroline Polachek's Late Show performance of "Dang" an embarrassing number of times. And at least once during every rewatch I find myself saying out loud, "How does she DO that?!" The performance artistry is unlike anything else in the mainstream and so blatantly weird in the best way. I haven't seen anything like it before or since. The song itself is worth a listen if only for the bridge, which is just Polachek screeching like a pterodactyl for an uncomfortably long time.

Okay Kaya — The Groke

Julia Marcus

Okay Kaya's being a freak again, and I love it. Here's a song about the Groke, a fictional character from the Swedish “Moomin” stories (pictured here). Is she loneliness personified? Or just a metaphor for destructive climate change? "She's not a woman... She's not an omen... She's dark ecology!"

P1Harmony — Killin’ It

Kendall Todd

This one’s been on heavy rotation in my running playlist lately. Not too fast and not too slow, with a propulsive, infectious beat and lyrics that tell you over and over again that, yeah, you’re killing it out there… what’s not to love? It’s my platonic ideal of a running song, doling out energy and encouragement in equal measure.

Danish String Quartet — Lovely Joan

Brian McCreath

The Danish String Quartet’s most recent recording is a collection of traditional music inspired by the ocean and its role as a conduit among cultures. Its release perfectly coincided with some recent personal time on Martha’s Vineyard, so I’m sure you can understand why Keel Road was in my earbuds almost every day when I was there. Even though the music comes from countries of the North Sea, it was a perfect fit for a place defined by the ocean and the eons of peoples who have made the islands off Massachusetts home. This specific track may sound familiar as an English folk song Ralph Vaughan Williams also set in his Fantasia on Greensleeves. As with their previous releases of traditional/folk music — including Last Leaf and Wood Works — Keel Road is stunningly beautiful and magnetic, the very definition of an Instant Replay, whether you’re by the ocean or only picturing it in your mind.

——————

Enjoy this month's playlists below, or listen to the full playlist here.