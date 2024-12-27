Instant Replay: 068

This series highlights our favorite music of the moment – discoveries we’ve made when we’re at home cooking or cleaning, at the office, or out and about. Classical or otherwise, old, new, or just really cool, these are the tracks we’ve had on repeat this month. Find a cumulative playlist at the end of this post. Happy listening!

Jon Batiste — Für Elise - Reverie

Brian McCreath

There’s no doubting the immense musical talent and skill of Jon Batiste. But when I heard about this album, I’ll admit to some skepticism. For every inspired genre-hopping take on classical standards like Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker or Miles Davis’s Concierto de Aranjuez, there’s a Hooked on Classics Beethoven 5 (look it up). But in true Instant Replay tradition, I recently left Batiste’s album on a loop while stuck in an interminable Mass Pike traffic jam. And the more I listened, the more it became a real-life manifestation of that parlor game of envisioning legendary musicians of the past jamming together in the afterlife (“The dueling improvisations of Bach and Bird!”). But fortunately for all of us, Batiste managed to commune with Beethoven while he’s still among us, offering soulful, beautiful, occasionally uproarious, and often meditative evolutions on the earlier master’s work. “Für Elise - Reverie” is the heart and soul of the album and worthy of being on a loop all by itself, though you’ll not regret listening to any of this brilliant recording.

Maggie Rose — No One Gets Out Alive

Emily Marvosh

In the lead up to the GRAMMY Awards, I enjoy listening through the nominees in categories I’m less familiar with. It’s a great way to expand my library and ear. Maggie Rose’s No One Gets Out Alive (Best Americana album nod) didn’t disappoint!

If you ever loved listening to those Soft Rock-adjacent radio stations that promised “the best of the 80s, 90s and today,” you will enjoy this entire album, which has a great retro sound and rhymes both clever and banal delivered with great roots-flavored vocals. It’ll take you back to a simpler time. Good luck to all the nominees!

André De Shields, cast of Hadestown — Wait for Me

Jamie Kmak

If I was ever given the choice of what to play in this pit orchestra, I don’t know if I’d pick the trombone or the train whistle.

Hadestown got to Broadway almost 6 years ago now, so I guess I live under a bigger rock than I thought. Once again thank you to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts for trying their best to keep my music tastes relevant (I guess one of us has to, right?). But hey, better late than never. And here’s what I’ve been belting while asking pop culture to slow down a second. I’ll catch up someday, I swear.

Will Ackerman — New England Morning

Laura Carlo

For about 20 years the Windham Hill label has released over two dozen "winter" themed albums.

I was searching our basement music shelves for our Christmas CDs and albums earlier this month... and found my (one and only) Windham Hill Winter Solstice I, on vinyl from 1985.

10 tracks, from a guitar fantasy on Bach's "Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring" (three Bach pieces in all), to a dreamy piano rendition of "Greensleeves," to pieces that could be brand new to you, like "New England Morning" and "Northumbrian Lullaby." If you want music for a gentle night looking out the window at falling snow, or background music as you get caught up on that great new book you got for Christmas, this is it.

Scottish Fish — Epic

Katie Ladrigan

I recently went to a St. Andrew's Day celebration at the Somerville Armory — plenty o' Scottish cheer to go 'round, bagpipes, dancing, shortbread (so buttery!) and Scottish Fish, a local group playing together for over a decade, and creating some good craic along the way! Yes, an Irish term, but definitely applies — these five start playing, the toes start tapping and the hands start clapping. The whole album is a jam, but I especially enjoy "Epic," a slow start before whirling you into the dance!

Dionne Warwick — Alfie

Julia Marcus

Apologies to my roommates who've had to listen to me scream-sing this for the past couple weeks! And for any fans of the new Wicked movie, here's Cynthia Erivo singing "Aflie" for Warwick at the 46th Kennedy Center Honors. You might want to sit down for that one.

Fabiola Méndez — Canción de Amor

Kendall Todd

Puerto Rican cuatrista and vocalist Fabiola Méndez’s set enchanted me during this year’s GBH Music Holiday Spectacular. A vibrant, engaging performer with a stunning voice and a magnetic stage presence, Méndez is as at home with traditional folk music as she is with writing original tunes. This one’s an original, and utterly lovely.

Check out this month's picks below, or enjoy the full Instant Replay playlist here.