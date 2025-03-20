Instant Replay: 071

This series highlights our favorite music of the moment – discoveries we’ve made when we’re at home cooking or cleaning, at the office, or out and about. Classical or otherwise, old, new, or just really cool, these are the tracks we’ve had on repeat this month. Find a cumulative playlist at the end of this post. Happy listening!

The Weeknd — Gasoline

Julia Marcus

Happy Aries Season to my fellow fire signs out there! Lately, I've been seeking out music that ignites a flame within. This one, off of The Weeknd's radio-themed album Dawn FM, has been that spark for me lately.

Caroline Shaw, Sō Percussion — The Parting Glass

Emily Marvosh

Caroline Shaw is one of the most-programmed female composers in the US, and last month she added another GRAMMY to her pile of accolades — well-deserved for this kind and thoughtful human. This track, off the winning album in question, is a sweet and lo-fi reimagining of the definitive Scottish end-of-the evening tune.

Matt Berninger — Bonnet Of Pins

Ailin Thomas

I am a sucker for a baritone. Matt Berninger is probably most known for being the frontman of The National (along with bandmate Bryce Dessner, who released his first classical album, Solos, last year), but he's also performed with EL VY and released his first solo album back in 2020. "Bonnet of Pins" is his first single off his upcoming album Get Sunk, and I’ve had it on repeat ever since. Berninger compliments his vocals with Julia Laws’s that you cannot help singing along to.

Remi Wolf — Soup

Jamie Kmak

Soup lovers be warned: this song is not the fist-bumping, soup-loving anthem I hoped it would be. Still a bop though.

Niel Gow, Ruckus, Keir Gogwilt — The Lord Macdonald Set

Katie Ladrigan

Off of their newest album (The Edinburgh Rollick, released March 11th!), "The Lord Macdonald Set" is a RIOT, an absolute blast of a good time. Keir Gogwilt's fiddle starts us off, and Ruckus follows right along, driving such a good beat, you can't help but dance along. This set in particular gives off excellent cèilidh vibes — this is the best way to party, cutting loose and having a grand time dancing with friends. Give it a whirl; you won't be disappointed — this track, as the kids say, totally slaps.

Chappell Roan — The Giver

Phillip Jones

Watching Chappell Roan accept best new artist at the GRAMMYs this year, I thought about all the expectations for a young artist attempting to follow up a debut album as perfect as The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. Some will want her sound to stay the same. Some will want her to innovate on her second album. Some will want her to become the champion of their cause and become more outspoken. Some will wish she would temper her public image. I decided that what mattered most to me, as a fan, is that she never stops having fun. As the song goes, she gets the job done.

Regina Spektor – Samson

Edyn-Mae Stevenson

The YouTube algorithm recently served up an intense wave of nostalgia courtesy of Regina Spektor's Tiny Desk Concert. Turns out, she is not just for the angsty teenagers. Listening to these as an adult, I have to say I'm feeling kind of smug (is it possible young me had amazing taste in music?). Spektor is as genius a storyteller today as she was twenty years ago, but "Samson" will always remain one of her most tender and beautiful works.

Alice Sara Ott — John Field: Nocturne No. 1 in E-flat Major

Laura Carlo

March is both Women's History Month, and the month when everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day. Here's an album to honor both. This brand new recording blew me away. Alice Sara Ott plays Irish composer John Field's Nocturnes with skill and grace. Yes, it's on repeat.

Jordana, TV Girl — Summer’s Over

Noor Jehan Ansari

Summer may be a few months away, but in my car it's a breezy 71 degrees and this song has been the perfect escape from the cold. It's got a groovy guitar riff and dreamy vocals that make me feel like I'm lounging on a beach instead of avoiding possible ice and slush on the roads. So simple, yet so infectious!

—————————————

Listen to this month' s picks below, or enjoy the full Instant Replay playlist here.