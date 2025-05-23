Instant Replay: 073

This series highlights our favorite music of the moment – discoveries we’ve made when we’re at home cooking or cleaning, at the office, or out and about. Classical or otherwise, old, new, or just really cool, these are the tracks we’ve had on repeat this month. Find a cumulative playlist at the end of this post. Happy listening!

Andy Shauf — Yvonne

Julia Marcus

For a die-hard Andy Shauf fan like myself, another Instant Replay is just another chance to sing the praises of the Canadian musical magician. When I saw Andy Shauf live at First Church in Cambridge two years ago, he enchanted the audience with a not-yet released song. And for the past two years, this song's melody has been STUCK in my head. I've had no relief: no recording to listen to, no lyrics to look up, no bootleg of the concert to play, no nothing. That is, until the end of April, when "Yvonne" was finally released on all streaming platforms.

Elton John — Without Question

Jamie Kmak

Every now and then a song pops into my head from who knows where for reasons I never entirely understand, and this has been the flavor of the month for May. I think my sister and I ruined this VHS tape with how many times we watched this movie when we were kids, and I’m thinking it might be time for a rewatch again soon.

Tommy Cash — Espresso Macchiato

Katie Ladrigan

Any fellow Eurovision fans out there? Always entertaining, and a great way to discover new artists — this year was no exception. You never know what concept (or language) the contestants will be singing about. For example, Estonia chose Italian and English for a fantastic bop perfect for any coffee lover out there. Who can argue with such classic lines as "mi like mi coffee very importante," "no stresso, no stresso, no need to be depresso," and a dash of punny lyrical wisdom thrown in, with "life is like spaghetti, it's hard until you make it."

Buddy Guy — A Few Good Years

Brian McCreath

There’s nothing better than having your mind blown by discovering a musician with a distinct, magnetic artistic voice. To me, there’s an extra thrill when that “discovery” is someone the rest of the world has apparently known about for decades. When I went to see Ryan Coogler’s film Sinners, my personal discovery was Blues legend Buddy Guy, who, um, “contributes” to the film (and that’s all I’m saying – no spoilers here…). After seeing the film, I made “instant replay” more than a euphemism, with Guy’s album The Blues is Alive and Well on a loop for weeks now. I could throw any track from the album at this blog post and be perfectly happy, but we’ll go with “A Few Good Years,” highlighting Guy’s stellar guitar playing and a voice I can’t stop listening to.

The Beach Boys — Surfin' U.S.A.

Greg Ferrisi

We recently revisited HBO's Big Love TV series, and it's sent me down a Beach Boys rabbit hole. And yes, I know there are songs that are deeper, more musically interesting, and just plain cooler, but with summer coming, I've been jamming to this classic a lot.

Palaver Strings, Farayi Malek — A Change is Gonna Come

Kendall Todd

A great voice, a great string ensemble, and a great song — what else is there to say? I learned about Farayi Malek when she played at GBH last month, and have really enjoyed getting to know her music. This Palaver Strings project showcases her clear, rich sound beautifully.

Wolf Alice — Bloom Baby Bloom

Phil Jones

It's been just over ten years since Wolf Alice's dreamy melodies started appearing on alternative radio playlists. Many of their most popular songs resemble the Smashing Pumpkins 1979, but their live shows have always sounded more like Cherub Rock. This new song (their first in four years) perfectly matches the energy of their concerts: heavy, flirty, and off the wall. They've always been bigger in their native UK, but their upcoming album The Clearing is sure to bring them a new base in the U.S.

—————————————————

Enjoy this month's playlist below, or listen to the full playlists here.