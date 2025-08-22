Instant Replay: 076
quinnie — angel song
Edyn-Mae Stevenson
If quinnie's debut album was flooded to the brim with marine references, then her sophomore album, paper doll, is full of everyday encounters with the divine. The Virgin Mary serves cappuccinos at the local cafe, midnight drives reveal prophetic truths, and angel wings are fashioned out of newspaper. It's the '70s-inspired folk rock album of my dreams, all about the sacred work of loving and being loved.
Chappell Roan — The Subway
Julia Marcus
Since Chappell Roan dropped her latest heartbreaker, my roommate and I have been scream-singing at each other, "sheee GOT, she GOT aWAAAAAAY!" whenever the spirit moves us. It's kind of beautiful, actually... in a loud, startling kind of way.
Los 3 Sudamericanos — En Verano
Katie Ladrigan
Ah, late summer in Boston! From wicked temperature swings, to the sun setting earlier each day, you can tell fall is on her way. Still, there are sunny afternoons left to bask in, a few final picnics to squeeze in, and lots of delicious ice cream to go along with this charming number from Los 3 Sudamericanos.
Flock of Dimes — Long After Midnight
Philip Jones
Jenn Wasner started her career as one half of late-2000s indie champs, Wye Oak. These days she's finding new audiences as a member of Bon Iver, including turns as a lead vocalist, but her most intimate and musically exciting project has been her solo work as Flock of Dimes. Her debut under that name, 2015's If You See Me, Say Yes, is one of my favorite records of all time. Since then, Flock of Dimes has been almost a mirror image of Bon Iver's musical progression: jittery, atmospheric synths started giving way to honest and raw finger picking. These two threads glow brightly in this beautiful first track from her upcoming album, The Life You Save, out October 10.
Rilo Kiley — With Arms Outstretched
Kendall Todd
When these hot summer days start winding down, I think about this song, and the lyric “Now some days, they last longer than others / But this day by the lake went too fast…”. In Jenny Lewis’s sweet voice, it’s surprisingly buoyant for its melancholy sentiment — and it gets stuck in my head all the time.
Of Monsters and Men — Ordinary Creature
Ailin Thomas
I love discovering that a band I've listened to in the past is releasing new music, especially when it sounds like an embrace from a loved one on a warm summer evening. I've always enjoyed how Nanna and Ragnar's vocals harmonize with one another. This song is their second single off their upcoming release, All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade, and I'm glad there's more to look forward to.
Billy Joel — This Night
Brian McCreath
The new Billy Joel documentary snagged me and wouldn’t let go. So… this is one I’ve always loved. And as Billy Joel says in the doc, he didn’t steal from Beethoven for this. He credited him on the album. Didn’t pay him. But he did credit him…
————————
You can enjoy this month's playlists below, or hear more of our favorites in the full playlist here.