Instant Replay: 076

This series highlights our favorite music of the moment – discoveries we’ve made when we’re at home cooking or cleaning, at the office, or out and about. Classical or otherwise, old, new, or just really cool, these are the tracks we’ve had on repeat this month. Find a cumulative playlist at the end of this post. Happy listening!

quinnie — angel song

Edyn-Mae Stevenson

If quinnie's debut album was flooded to the brim with marine references, then her sophomore album, paper doll, is full of everyday encounters with the divine. The Virgin Mary serves cappuccinos at the local cafe, midnight drives reveal prophetic truths, and angel wings are fashioned out of newspaper. It's the '70s-inspired folk rock album of my dreams, all about the sacred work of loving and being loved.

Chappell Roan — The Subway

Julia Marcus

Since Chappell Roan dropped her latest heartbreaker, my roommate and I have been scream-singing at each other, "sheee GOT, she GOT aWAAAAAAY!" whenever the spirit moves us. It's kind of beautiful, actually... in a loud, startling kind of way.

Los 3 Sudamericanos — En Verano

Katie Ladrigan

Ah, late summer in Boston! From wicked temperature swings, to the sun setting earlier each day, you can tell fall is on her way. Still, there are sunny afternoons left to bask in, a few final picnics to squeeze in, and lots of delicious ice cream to go along with this charming number from Los 3 Sudamericanos.

Flock of Dimes — Long After Midnight

Philip Jones

Jenn Wasner started her career as one half of late-2000s indie champs, Wye Oak. These days she's finding new audiences as a member of Bon Iver, including turns as a lead vocalist , but her most intimate and musically exciting project has been her solo work as Flock of Dimes. Her debut under that name, 2015's If You See Me, Say Yes, is one of my favorite records of all time. Since then, Flock of Dimes has been almost a mirror image of Bon Iver's musical progression: jittery, atmospheric synths started giving way to honest and raw finger picking. These two threads glow brightly in this beautiful first track from her upcoming album, The Life You Save, out October 10.

Rilo Kiley — With Arms Outstretched

Kendall Todd

When these hot summer days start winding down, I think about this song, and the lyric “Now some days, they last longer than others / But this day by the lake went too fast…”. In Jenny Lewis’s sweet voice, it’s surprisingly buoyant for its melancholy sentiment — and it gets stuck in my head all the time.

Of Monsters and Men — Ordinary Creature

Ailin Thomas

I love discovering that a band I've listened to in the past is releasing new music, especially when it sounds like an embrace from a loved one on a warm summer evening. I've always enjoyed how Nanna and Ragnar's vocals harmonize with one another. This song is their second single off their upcoming release, All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade, and I'm glad there's more to look forward to.

Billy Joel — This Night

Brian McCreath

The new Billy Joel documentary snagged me and wouldn’t let go. So… this is one I’ve always loved. And as Billy Joel says in the doc, he didn’t steal from Beethoven for this. He credited him on the album. Didn’t pay him. But he did credit him…

————————

You can enjoy this month's playlists below, or hear more of our favorites in the full playlist here.