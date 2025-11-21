Instant Replay: 079

This series highlights our favorite music of the moment – discoveries we’ve made when we’re at home cooking or cleaning, at the office, or out and about. Classical or otherwise, old, new, or just really cool, these are the tracks we’ve had on repeat this month. Find a cumulative playlist at the end of this post. Happy listening!

PJ Morton, Yebba — How Deep is Your Love

Jamie Kmak

As inspired by this video. I always have been, and always will be, that youngest child in the background.

Billy Williams — I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter

Katie Ladrigan

This time of the year brings so many treats — cozy times with friends, delicious food, and the annual re-watch of classic feel-good holiday movies! For some folks, this might include "Die Hard," "It's a Wonderful Life," or "A Muppet Christmas Carol" — excellent movies, all! My must-see list includes the essential Meg Ryan rom-com triptych: "When Harry Met Sally," "Sleepless in Seattle," and "You've Got Mail." Not only are they super cozy, but all three also feature terrific compilation soundtracks — everything from Harry Connick Jr.'s "It Had to Be You" to the Cranberries's "Dreams" and beyond. It's hard to pick just one fave from the wide swath of pop treasures, but Billy Williams's version of "I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter" goes right along with mountains of Turkey-Day leftovers and scribbling away at holiday cards to friends and family. Go ahead — hop on the couch with a li'l hot cocoa, balance a stack of correspondence on one knee, and hit play on the VCR — let the cozy times roll!

The Last Dinner Party — The Scythe

Edyn-Mae Stevenson

I've been listening to The Last Dinner Party's brilliant new album all month. "From the Pyre" is a rock and roll collection of gothic fairytales and gritty mythologies. Every time I listen, I think "this is my favorite song"...until the next one comes on.

Chineke! Orchestra; Roderick Cox, conductor — Avril Coleridge-Taylor: Sussex Landscape, Op. 27: I. Largo

Emily Marvosh

We occasionally play the works of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor on air, but we never play any orchestral works by his daughter, Avril Coleridge-Taylor (who died in 1998). Until now, only one of her orchestral works has ever been recorded. But that's changing, with a new album with world-premiere recordings dropping Nov. 21. Look for it on future Instant Replays! Until then, here is what we have (so far!) of her recorded legacy, a bracing and sure-footed English panorama.

Future Teens — Doorknob Confessional

Ailin Thomas

I don’t go to a lot of concerts (my last one was…2019?), but last month I saw Future Teens and I get the appeal. They opened with this song, and with the first chord, I knew I was in for a good time. A Boston band with the tunes you need when that seasonal sadness hits, they’ve gotten a lot of listening time from me ever since.

Lily Allen — Just Enough

Julia Marcus

Like many folks out there, I have been playing Lily Allen's new album on repeat since it came out at the end of October. "West End Girl" tells the story of her recent divorce in brutal detail, swirled into pretty pop chords and electronics. This track is particularly devastating and beautiful, with sweeping strings underscoring Allen's lyrics: "But you, you give me just enough hope to hold on to... nothing."

Collegium Vocale Gent; Philippe Herreweghe, conductor —

J.S. Bach: Wir danken dir, Gott, BWV 29: II. Chorus

Brian McCreath

There’s a chorus in Bach’s Mass in B minor that I find absolutely addictive. He uses it twice, one of those times at the very end of the entire piece. When I listen to recordings of the Mass, I almost invariably hit the back button immediately when it finishes, just to hear that chorus again. The composer adapted it from another piece he wrote a few years before, for his Cantata 29. There are a few minor differences, but it’s just as addictive in that setting. And its text in this setting - giving thanks - is perfect for this month.

Grimm Winter — Ferryman

Liz Seitz

I've had this song by Grimm Winter stuck in my head this month! It has a catchy melody, good vocals and nice production value as well. In particular, I like the lyrics — "How much do you have left to give?" I think we're all asking ourselves that nowadays.

Kris Delmhorst — Not the Only One

Kathy Wittman

I have just recently joined the CRB team, and this is my first confession!

The song I can't stop listening to right now is by Kris Delmhorst. I first met Kris in 2004 when I was filming a concert for Signature Sounds Records at the Somerville Theater. She played a song that day called "Juice in June" that put me in an absolute trance, and then followed it up with a song called "Anybody's Heaven" that broke me wide open. Ever since then, I’ve been hooked.

Her latest release is called "Ghosts in the Garden," and it pretty perfectly nails my continuing struggle with the loss of my dad. But the track that follows me around is called "Not the Only One." It's not only another brilliant song by Kris Delmhorst, but it brings to mind something about joining the CRB team after so many years of working for myself… It's quite something to find your tribe, and these people, and this song, are really making me feel less alone right now.

I think we're going to be ok.

Rosalía — Reliquia

Kendall Todd

I love the direction Rosalía is going with her music in her most recent album, "Lux." Taking the stories of Catholic saints as inspiration and tapping into the power of the London Symphony Orchestra, the otherworldly songs on "Lux" swing between symphonic and bold, and intimate and confessional. “Reliquia” is a beautiful example of these contrasts, with soaring strings, sweet melodies, and a surprising switch-up at the end that brings it back into pop-electronic territory. It’s gorgeous work all around.

