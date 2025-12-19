Instant Replay: 080

This series highlights our favorite music of the moment – discoveries we’ve made when we’re at home cooking or cleaning, at the office, or out and about. Classical or otherwise, old, new, or just really cool, these are the tracks we’ve had on repeat this month. Find a cumulative playlist at the end of this post. Happy listening!

Chappell Roan — The Subway

Kendall Todd

Based purely on the metric “number of times a song got stuck in my head this year,” this one has to be my 2025 ultimate Instant Replay. With alarming regularity I find myself idly humming the melody without even realizing I’m doing it. Congratulations, Chappell — you’ve written another song that’s lodged in my brain for all eternity. I'm not mad. It's a hit!

Booker T. and the MG’s — Big Train

Brian McCreath

Can a crazy movie based on a comedy sketch expand one’s mind unexpectedly? The answer, my friend, is yes. When the "Blue Brothers" hit theaters in 1980, we all learned that the producers, directors, and, of course, John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd had the good sense to know that the film needed something beyond funny characters and the biggest pile-up of a car wreck in Hollywood history. It needed amazing music, played by amazing musicians. That’s how I came to know about Steve Cropper, “Duck" Dunn, Lou Marini, and the rest of the band. And that led me to Booker T. and the MG’s, the foundational Memphis soul band that included both Cropper and Dunn. When Steve Cropper died earlier this month, I couldn’t help going back to hear his guitar work in a bunch of recordings on the Stax Records label. In "Big Train” you’ll hear why he was an essential part of that band and why he helped make the "Blues Brothers" far more than a funny movie.

Jack's Mannequin — I'm Ready

Jamie Kmak

According to the almighty Spotify Wrapped, I found my most listened to song of 2025 back in July . And yet, for decades(!!) now this song (or rather, its original ) has been lingering near the top of that list as well. Only this year is extra special, because it’s the 20th anniversary of an album I grew up listening to on repeat, which means this past September I got this strings-only birthday present to celebrate the fact that I am now, indeed, getting old.

The song is technically about a breakup, but over the years it’s instead become a recurring rallying cry for diving headfirst into whatever is directly ahead of me in life, whether I know what that is or not. “I'm on the verge, I’m on the verge.” Of what? Not a clue. “I’m ready,” but am I really? Who’s to say! But cheers to always jumping in anyway and finding out, ready or not. Happy 2026.

Raye — WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!

Katie Ladrigan

Between the powerhouse vocals, blaring brass, and spitfire lyrics, Raye's "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" grabbed onto my musical mind as soon as I first heard it. It's old-school-vibe meets modern-day-sensibility, with an incredible range to boot. From scatting to rapping, and soaring vocal lines in between, not to mention her producing abilities, it feels like there's nothing Raye cannot do. The released recording is great, but the performance I return to again and again is the world premiere , when she opened her set at Glastonbury with it — you can feel the audience's elation and excitement through the screen!

The Beths — Little Death

Ailin Thomas

I discovered the Beths this year, and whenever this one comes on, I will always listen to it. I love how lead vocalist Elizabeth Stokes' accent peaks through as she delightfully uses metaphors to describe that feeling of crushing on someone. It always puts me in a good mood and is definitely my go-to if I need a little pick-me-up.

Lucy Dacus — Ankles

Edyn-Mae Stevenson

I was listening to it in January, and I'm listening to it still! Lucy Dacus's ballad of unrequited desire is somehow melancholic and a bop at the same time. Definitely the song of the year for me.

The Pierre Hurel Trio — Portrait

Liz Seitz

About a month ago, I went to the Regatta Bar in Cambridge to hear the Pierre Hurel Trio. The music was absolutely lovely — soft, melodic jazz that just drew all the people together. It was a reminder of how great music is when it is shared. One song, in particular, caught my attention and I've been listening to it ever since. Here is "Portrait," by the Pierre Hurel Trio.

Oneohtrix Point Never — Tranquilizer

William Peacock

When I am not listening to classical music, I love taking a deep plunge into electronic music for its intricate soundscapes and complex textures. One of the leading musicians in electronic music since his earliest work as an establishing figure of vaporwave, Daniel Lopatin, AKA Oneohtrix Point Never, has consistently built upon an already highly idiosyncratic artistic voice with even more depth, complexity, and intrigue in every new album he’s released. “Tranquilizer” is yet another feather in Lopatin’s cap, combining ethereal synths, nostalgic soundscapes, and glitchy textures into a cohesive and compelling musical whole that is worth experiencing in its totality, preferably late at night and with soft mood lighting.

———————

You can enjoy the December Instant Replay below, or listen to the full list here.