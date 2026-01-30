Instant Replay: 081

This series highlights our favorite music of the moment – discoveries we’ve made when we’re at home cooking or cleaning, at the office, or out and about. Classical or otherwise, old, new, or just really cool, these are the tracks we’ve had on repeat this month. Find a cumulative playlist at the end of this post. Happy listening!

Danish String Quartet — Carolan’s Quarrel with the Landlady

Kendall Todd

In 2026, a good chunk of my reading list is being taken up by Patrick O’Brien's 20-volume “Aubrey & Maturin” series, the Napoleonic naval adventures that inspired the movie Master and Commander. Immersing myself in that world has also led me back to a favorite recording from 2024, Danish String Quartet’s Keel Road. It’s an exploration of folk tunes from the maritime societies along the North Sea, and is simply a pleasure to listen to. This track is sweet and lilting, almost placating, except for a few sharp interjections that must, I assume, stand in for that quarrelsome landlady.

Wet Leg — 11:21

Edyn-Mae Stevenson

I've been completely enchanted by this song ever since I heard Wet Leg's Tiny Desk Concert back in July. On an album full of love songs, "11:21" still stands out as something special. I melt a little bit every time Rhian Teasdale dips into her lower range to sing "I love you like nobody else."

Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young — Ohio

Liz Seitz

I've been listening to this song by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young recently. I remember the unrest in the early 1970s in protest of the Vietnam War and the tragedy of the shooting at Kent State. Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young wrote this song in 1970 and released it as a single along with Stephen Stills' "The Cost of Freedom" on the B. This song is still so relevant today, and I have returned to it over and over.

Alarm Will Sound — Donnacha Dennehy: Land of Winter: VIII. July

Emily Marvosh

The GRAMMYs loom on February 1st, and Donnacha Dennehy’s Land of Winter – nominated in two categories – is a really interesting listen during these dark months. Alarm Will Sound are masterful in the execution of what they call a “modern tone poem.” While hearing the whole piece in one sitting is a little hard on the ears, individual movements revolve around sunny harmonies that Copland would have blessed, and I love the July movement with its cheerful perpetual motion, recalling Martinu’s Nonet.

Franz Ferdinand — Take Me Out

Katie Ladrigan

This one’s been on repeat for me of late — between the drive of the verses and the shift down into the grinding chorus, there’s such a great groove to be had. This is a favorite of mine for skating and for dancing west coast swing. When you need to forget everything and dance it out, "Take Me Out" takes the cake.

See You At Rogers — Second Chances

Ailin Thomas

Boston has some great local music and really enjoyed a set I saw recently from See You At Rogers. Full guitar, loud drums, emotional lyrics, and young energy make them the perfectly self-described "post-emo power pop punk band." This one comes off their most recent EP, but, since their discography is pretty small, I recommend giving it all a listen in an afternoon and maybe seeing them live around Boston this year.

ROSALÍA — Reliquia

Jamie Kmak

Every year on January 1st I start a new playlist for the year ahead, and I add songs to it throughout the year as a sort of musical scrapbook. I’ve been doing this for years and, in hindsight, the first song I add to the playlist always seems to foreshadow the year ahead somehow. That first song added to my 2026 playlist was "Reliquia" by ROSALÍA. No idea what that means for 2026 but I’m excited (and a bit intimidated) to find out! (Also I finally listened to her new album and fully understand the hype).

David Bruce, Bridgett Kibbey — Caja de Música: III. Tempo di Joropo

William Peacock

I love the harp. It has such a soothing and delicate character, but it is also capable of so much more than what composers typically write for the instrument, like arpeggiating chords and playing glissandi in an orchestra (looking at you, Tchaikovsky!). YouTuber and contemporary classical composer David Bruce shows us just how expressive the harp can be in his Caja de Música or “Music Box.” From my first listen of the effusive, toccata-esque first movement “Energetico,” and to the mysterious and evocative second movement “Nocturnal, Seductive,” it’s clear that Bruce has something musical and engaging to say that hasn’t been said before on the instrument, while at the same time giddily embracing the harp’s idiosyncrasies. But it’s the closing “Tempo di Joroppo” that I find to be the true instant replay of the three movements, as it is so bubbly, propulsive, and rhythmically driven, and so extraordinarily well-conjured by harpist Bridget Kibbey that I physically cannot help myself from playing it over, and over, and over again, just about any time of day when I remember that it exists.

P.S. If you like Caja de Música, you’ll be happy to know that it’s a recent addition to WCRB 99.5’s airwaves!

Michael Mayo — Four

Julia Marcus

If you listen to jazz overnights on 89.7, then you may have already heard me say that this song has been stuck in my head for WEEKS. Michael Mayo's gorgeous voice, paired with Miles Davis's hypnotic melody, makes this track an especially sticky one.

————————

You can listen to the full Instant Replay list here, or enjoy January's picks below.